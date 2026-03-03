Top 10 popular websites of 2026: Google, YouTube lead chart; ChatGPT enters list with 5.5 billion visits

Top 10 most popular websites of 2026: The internet has become an integral part of our daily lives today, with over 6 billion users, accounting for approximately 74 per cent of the world’s population as of early 2026, according to Data Reportal.
As more people gain access to the internet, websites are increasing the global web traffic through billions of user visits, shaping how billions of people search, watch, connect, and shop online.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More