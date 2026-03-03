Top 10 popular websites of 2026: Google, YouTube lead chart; ChatGPT enters list with 5.5 billion visits

Top 10 most visited websites globally in 2026: Social media continues to drive significant website traffic, with Facebook and Instagram placed among the top five.

Top 10 most popular websites of 2026: The internet has become an integral part of our daily lives today, with over 6 billion users, accounting for approximately 74 per cent of the world’s population as of early 2026, according to Data Reportal.

As more people gain access to the internet, websites are increasing the global web traffic through billions of user visits, shaping how billions of people search, watch, connect, and shop online.

Among the most visited websites globally, Google.com leads the rankings with 94.8 billion visits, according to the latest available traffic data from Semrush as of January 2026, highlighting its significant influence in how individuals find information online.