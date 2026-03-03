Top 10 popular websites of 2026: Google, YouTube lead chart; ChatGPT enters list with 5.5 billion visits

Top 10 popular and most visited websites of 2026: Google and YouTube dominate the rankings, while ChatGPT enters top five and, X has the highest pages per visit, among the listed websites.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 3, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Top 10 most visited websites globally in 2026Top 10 most visited websites globally in 2026: Social media continues to drive significant website traffic, with Facebook and Instagram placed among the top five.
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 10 most popular websites of 2026: The internet has become an integral part of our daily lives today, with over 6 billion users, accounting for approximately 74 per cent of the world’s population as of early 2026, according to Data Reportal.

As more people gain access to the internet, websites are increasing the global web traffic through billions of user visits, shaping how billions of people search, watch, connect, and shop online.

Among the most visited websites globally, Google.com leads the rankings with 94.8 billion visits, according to the latest available traffic data from Semrush as of January 2026, highlighting its significant influence in how individuals find information online.

Latest Read | Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026: The US leads; where does India rank?

YouTube ranks second with 49.7 billion user visits, with users spending an average of 38 minutes and 17 seconds per visit.

It is just four seconds less than WhatsApp, which tops the list in terms of session duration, with users spending the longest time on it at 38 minutes and 21 seconds, despite ranking tenth with 2.7 billion visits.

In terms of user engagement, x.com leads with 9.51 pages per visit, which is the highest among the listed websites.

One of the most notable shifts is the rise of chatgpt.com among the top 10. It ranked fifth, with 5.5 billion visits, surpassing renowned and established websites Reddit, Wikipedia, and X.

Story continues below this ad
Trending | Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: Ronaldo and Messi on top; PM Modi crosses 100 million followers

ChatGPT initially entered the top 15 in early 2024, just over a year after its launch, highlighting how rapidly AI technologies have become integrated into daily workflows.

Social media continues to drive significant website traffic, with Facebook and Instagram placed among the top five.

Top 10 most-visited websites in the world, as of January 2026:

World's Top 10 Most-Visited Websites
January 2026 Traffic Rankings
#1
google.com
94.8B
Visits
Pages/Visit
5.61
Time/Visit
22m 07s
#2
youtube.com
49.7B
Visits
Pages/Visit
9.35
Time/Visit
38m 17s
#3
facebook.com
9.5B
Visits
Pages/Visit
7.94
Time/Visit
23m 23s
#4
instagram.com
6.1B
Visits
Pages/Visit
8.99
Time/Visit
18m 33s
#5
chatgpt.com
5.5B
Visits
Pages/Visit
4.00
Time/Visit
18m 13s
#6
reddit.com
5.1B
Visits
Pages/Visit
3.56
Time/Visit
19m 17s
#7
wikipedia.org
4.3B
Visits
Pages/Visit
3.35
Time/Visit
14m 54s
#8
pornhub.com
3.8B
Visits
Pages/Visit
7.36
Time/Visit
16m 53s
#9
x.com
3.8B
Visits
Pages/Visit
9.51
Time/Visit
23m 03s
#10
whatsapp.com
2.7B
Visits
Pages/Visit
5.12
Time/Visit
38m 21s
Source: SEMrush - Most Popular Websites in the World (January 2026)
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: SEM Rush: Most Popular Websites in the World of January 2026

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 03: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments