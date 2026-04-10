Top 10 most valuable power companies in the world 2026: Power companies across the world are responsible for producing and supplying electricity. While they primarily meet domestic energy demands, many of them also play an important role in the global energy landscape. In recent years, several of these companies have also started investing heavily in newer and cleaner sources of power.

Among the biggest players globally is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a Chinese battery and technology firm founded in 2011. It is currently the world’s largest eChinalectric utility holding company by market capitalisation, valued at over Rs 26 lakh crore. This puts it at the 53rd spot among the most valuable companies globally. The company has seen massive growth, with its value rising by over 133 per cent in just one year. Following CATL are GE Vernova and NextEra Energy, with market capitalisations of Rs 24.188 lakh crore and Rs 18.265 lakh crore, respectively.