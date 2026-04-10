Top 10 most valuable power companies in the world 2026: Power companies across the world are responsible for producing and supplying electricity. While they primarily meet domestic energy demands, many of them also play an important role in the global energy landscape. In recent years, several of these companies have also started investing heavily in newer and cleaner sources of power.
Among the biggest players globally is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a Chinese battery and technology firm founded in 2011. It is currently the world’s largest eChinalectric utility holding company by market capitalisation, valued at over Rs 26 lakh crore. This puts it at the 53rd spot among the most valuable companies globally. The company has seen massive growth, with its value rising by over 133 per cent in just one year. Following CATL are GE Vernova and NextEra Energy, with market capitalisations of Rs 24.188 lakh crore and Rs 18.265 lakh crore, respectively.
|Rank
|Companies
|Value (in Crore)
|Country
|1.
|CATL
|Rs 26.077 lakh
|China
|2.
|GE Vernova
|Rs 24.188 lakh
|USA
|3.
|NextEra Energy
|Rs 18.265 lakh
|USA
|4.
|Siemens Energy
|Rs 15.567 lakh
|Germany
|5.
|Iberdrola
|Rs 14.890 lakh
|Spain
|6.
|Enel
|Rs 10.636 lakh
|Italy
|7.
|Southern Company
|Rs 10.199 lakh
|USA
|8.
|Duke Energy
|Rs 9.595 lakh
|USA
|9.
|Constellation Energy
|Rs 9.412 lakh
|USA
|10.
|Equinor
|Rs 8.906 lakh
|Norway
Source: companiesmarketcap.com
Note: Market capitalisation is dynamic and varies with the share price of a firm. It might change dramatically over time or even from day to day, with the aforementioned market capitalisation noted as of April 10, 2026.
In India, the largest power producer is NTPC Limited (formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation). It contributes around 24 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation and has an installed capacity of over 89,000 MW. NTPC operates across multiple energy sources, including coal, gas, hydro, and renewables, and plays a key role in India’s shift towards cleaner energy.
On the global stage, NTPC ranks around 30th among power companies, with a market capitalisation of about Rs 3.686 lakh crore. Close behind is Adani Power, which stands at the 33rd position with a market cap of roughly Rs 3.390 lakh crore.
India has also made notable progress in nuclear energy. In February 2026, the country reached an important milestone when Unit-1 of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, resumed operations after undergoing a detailed life-extension and refurbishment process. The unit is now generating 160 megawatts of electricity.
With this achievement, India has become one of the first countries in Asia to successfully extend the life of a nuclear power plant using mostly indigenous technology, highlighting its growing capabilities in nuclear engineering and self-reliance.
Work is also ongoing on the renovation of the 160 MW TAPS-2 unit, which is expected to be completed soon. Both TAPS-1 and TAPS-2 were originally commissioned in 1969 and were the first commercial nuclear reactors in Asia outside the former Soviet Union. Their journey reflects not just longevity but also decades of learning, adaptation, and technological progress.