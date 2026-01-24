Top 10 most valuable IT service brands in 2025-26: 4 Indian companies power a USD 167 billion global industry

Top 10 Most Valuable IT Service Brands in 2025Brand Finance IT service report: In 2026, Accenture’s brand value rose 2 per cent to USD 42.3 billion

Most valuable IT service companies list: The global IT services industry continues to show steady growth, even as technology trends keep evolving. In 2026, the combined brand value of the world’s top 25 IT services companies has reached USD 167.2 billion. What stands out is that 18 of these 25 brands have increased in value, showing how important IT services remain in today’s digital-first world.

Once again, Accenture sits at the top of the list as the world’s most valuable IT services brand. This is the eighth year in a row the company has held this position. In 2026, Accenture’s brand value rose 2 per cent to USD 42.3 billion. Its growth is driven by a strong focus on AI, digital transformation, and long-standing relationships with clients, along with steady expansion across major global markets.

Accenture is also the strongest IT services brand globally for the second consecutive year. It scored 90.7 out of 100 on the Brand Strength Index and received an AAA+ rating, the highest possible rating given by Brand Finance.

In second place is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a brand value of USD 21.2 billion, a position it has held for the fifth straight year. In FY 2025, TCS crossed nearly USD 30 billion in annual revenue, confirming its status as one of the largest IT services companies in the world. Its growth has been largely driven by AI, cloud services, and cybersecurity, supported by new AI labs, centres of excellence, and delivery centres.

TCS has also strengthened its brand through its marathon sponsorships around the world. By partnering with major events such as the New York City, London, Boston, Chicago, and Sydney marathons, the company has gained high visibility in key global markets. These partnerships have helped build trust, awareness, and a unique image that connects technology with health, community, and long-term impact.

Infosys remains the world’s third most valuable IT services brand, with a brand value of USD 16.4 billion. It is also the fastest-growing IT services brand over the past six years, recording a strong 15 per cent compound annual growth rate during this period.

In fourth place is IBM Consulting, whose brand value increased 8 per cent to USD 11.0 billion. It is followed by NTT DATA, which grew 7 per cent to USD 10.7 billion, and Capgemini, which saw a 6 per cent rise to USD 10.5 billion. Cognizant ranks seventh, with its brand value also up 6 per cent to USD 9.6 billion.

These companies have seen some of the strongest brand value growth within the top 10 since 2025, showing how important strong engineering skills and data expertise are in today’s IT services industry.

Further down the list, HCLTech continues to hold the eighth position, with its brand value rising 1 per cent to USD 9.0 billion. Wipro remains in ninth place, after a 4 per cent increase to USD 6.3 billion.

Completing the top 10 is Canada-based CGI, which has entered this group for the first time. Its brand value rose 8 per cent to USD 4.3 billion, allowing it to move ahead of Japan’s Fujitsu (IT Services) and mark an important change in the rankings.

Top 10 most valuable IT service brands in 2025-26

Rank Name Country Brand Value 2026 Brand Rating 2026
1
Accenture
USA
$42,281M
AAA+
2
TCS
India
$21,175M
AAA
3
Infosys
India
$16,413M
AAA
4
IBM Consulting
USA
$10,983M
AAA+
5
NTT DATA
Japan
$10,712M
AA+
6
Capgemini
France
$10,502M
AAA-
7
Cognizant
USA
$9,584M
AAA-
8
HCLTech
India
$8,964M
AAA-
9
Wipro
India
$6,343M
AA+
10
CGI
Canada
$4,313M
AA

Source: Brand Finance IT Services 2025-26

 

Jan 24: Latest News
