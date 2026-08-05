India’s top 10 most valuable celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli to be #1

For years, India’s biggest celebrities have competed not only at the box office and on the cricket field but also in the world of brand endorsements. This year, the biggest winner is Shah Rukh Khan, who has once again become the country’s most valuable celebrity brand, moving ahead of Virat Kohli.

According to Kroll’s latest Celebrity Brand Valuation report, Shah Rukh Khan is India’s most valuable celebrity brand in 2025 with a brand value of $177.9 million (around Rs 1,691 crore). He has overtaken Virat Kohli, who held the top position last year.

The report states that the combined brand value of India’s top 25 celebrities stands at $2 billion (around Rs 19,014 crore) in 2025. This is a 3.7 per cent decline compared to the previous year. The rankings are based on each celebrity’s endorsement portfolio and their influence on social media.