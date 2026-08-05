India’s top 10 most valuable celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli to be #1

For years, India’s biggest celebrities have competed not only at the box office and on the cricket field but also in the world of brand endorsements. This year, the biggest winner is Shah Rukh Khan, who has once again become the country’s most valuable celebrity brand, moving ahead of Virat Kohli.
According to Kroll’s latest Celebrity Brand Valuation report, Shah Rukh Khan is India’s most valuable celebrity brand in 2025 with a brand value of $177.9 million (around Rs 1,691 crore). He has overtaken Virat Kohli, who held the top position last year.
The report states that the combined brand value of India’s top 25 celebrities stands at $2 billion (around Rs 19,014 crore) in 2025. This is a 3.7 per cent decline compared to the previous year. The rankings are based on each celebrity’s endorsement portfolio and their influence on social media.
Actor Ranveer Singh retained the second spot with a brand value of $162.9 million (around Rs 1,548 crore). Virat Kohli slipped to third with $158.4 million (around Rs 1,505 crore) after leading the list last year.
Cricket icons also continued to attract major brand value. Sachin Tendulkar climbed to fourth with $125.9 million (around Rs 11,968 crore). Mahendra Singh Dhoni moved up to fifth after adding several endorsement deals, taking his brand value to $115.3 million (around Rs 1,096 crore).
Among film stars, Alia Bhatt ranked sixth with a brand value of $93.9 million (around Rs 892 crore). Deepika Padukone followed in seventh at $89.2 million (around Rs 848 crore), while Hrithik Roshan secured the eighth position with $88.9 million (around Rs 845 crore). Amitabh Bachchan was ninth with $80.8 million (around Rs 768 crore). Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor shared the 10th spot, with each valued at $80 million (around Rs 760 crore).
The report also highlighted the rising popularity of younger celebrities among brands. Rashmika Mandanna climbed to the 12th position, Ananya Panday moved up to 19th, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reached 21st, Janhvi Kapoor entered the list at 23rd place, and Shraddha Kapoor rose to 24th.
Among cricketers, Rohit Sharma ranked 14th with a brand value of $62 million (around Rs 589 crore), while Jasprit Bumrah secured the 20th position with $44.6 million (around Rs 424 crore). Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Sharma also featured in the top 25 rankings.
Digital campaigns make up 60-75% of brand partnerships
A major takeaway from the report is the increasing importance of digital platforms in celebrity endorsements. Earlier, digital campaigns made up around 40-60 per cent of endorsement portfolios. Now, they account for 60-75 per cent of brand partnerships for several leading celebrities. Companies are combining traditional advertising with social media campaigns to connect with larger and more targeted audiences.
Kroll said a celebrity’s brand value today depends on much more than endorsement deals. Factors such as digital presence, audience engagement, business ventures, and new AI-driven earning opportunities are becoming increasingly important. The report also noted that while established stars continue to enjoy strong brand value, younger celebrities with a powerful online following are quickly gaining ground, changing the way brands choose their ambassadors.
|Celebrity
|2025 Brand Rank
|Brand Value (USD mn)
|2024 Brand Rank
|Shah Rukh Khan
|1
|177.9
|3
|Ranveer Singh
|2
|162.9
|2
|Virat Kohli
|3
|158.4
|1
|Sachin Tendulkar
|4
|125.9
|5
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|5
|115.3
|7
|Alia Bhatt
|6
|93.9
|4
|Deepika Padukone
|7
|89.2
|7
|Hrithik Roshan
|8
|88.9
|9
|Amitabh Bachchan
|9
|80.8
|10
|Akshay Kumar
|10
|80.0
|6
|Ranbir Kapoor
|10
|80.0
|12
Source: Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2025