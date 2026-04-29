Most valuable companies in India in 2026: Infosys loses more than Rs 2 lakh crore, slips out of top 10; check full list

Top 10 most valuable companies in India 2026: India’s equity markets kicked off April 2026 on a strong note, lifting the combined market capitalisation of eight of the country’s 10 most valuable companies by Rs 4,13,003.23 crore. Banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains, reflecting the broader positive sentiment in equities.
The top 10 firms include HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever. On the flip side, Reliance Industries and Infosys saw a decline in their valuations.
In a notable shift, Infosys—long considered one of India’s most valuable firms—has dropped out of the top 10 by market capitalisation. The country’s second-largest IT services exporter has been hit by a sharp fall in its share price this year, wiping out nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in value.
As of April 29, Infosys shares were trading over 2 per cent higher at around Rs 1,175, giving the company a market capitalisation of about Rs 4.76 lakh crore and placing it at the 11th spot among India’s most valuable firms. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen close to 29 per cent, down from a market cap of over Rs 6.8 lakh crore at the end of 2025.
The weakness in Infosys reflects a broader downturn in the IT sector. TCS has also slipped in the rankings, moving out of the top five to sit in sixth place with a market value of Rs 8.953 lakh crore.
Despite the volatility, Reliance Industries continues to hold its position as India’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of Rs 19.289 lakh crore. It is followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever.
Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has re-entered the top 10, securing the 10th position with a market capitalisation of Rs 5.138 lakh crore.
|Rank
|Company
|Market Capitalisation (in INR)
|1.
|
Reliance Industries
|19.289 Trillion
|2.
|
HDFC Bank
|12.335 Trillion
|3.
|Bharti Airtel
|11.501 Trillion
|4.
|State Bank of India
|10.032 Trillion
|5.
|ICICI Bank
|9.141 Trillion
|6.
|
Tata Consultancy Services
|8.953 Trillion
|7.
|
Bajaj Finance
|5.781 Trillion
|8.
|
Larsen & Toubro
|5.634 Trillion
|9.
|
Hindustan Unilever
|5.437 Trillion
|10.
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|5.138 Trillion
Note: Market capitalisation might fluctuate dramatically over time or even from day to day, as it varies with the share price of a firm. The data is as of Aptil 30, 2026.
Market capitalisation, often referred to as market cap, is a key measure used to determine a company’s value. It is calculated by multiplying a company’s current share price by the total number of its outstanding shares. This is why companies with higher market caps are generally seen as more valuable in the market.