Most valuable companies in India in 2026: Infosys loses more than Rs 2 lakh crore, slips out of top 10; check full list

Top 10 most valuable companies in India 2026: The weakness in Infosys reflects a broader downturn in the IT sector

Top 10 most valuable companies in India 2026: India’s equity markets kicked off April 2026 on a strong note, lifting the combined market capitalisation of eight of the country’s 10 most valuable companies by Rs 4,13,003.23 crore. Banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains, reflecting the broader positive sentiment in equities.

The top 10 firms include HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever. On the flip side, Reliance Industries and Infosys saw a decline in their valuations.

In a notable shift, Infosys—long considered one of India’s most valuable firms—has dropped out of the top 10 by market capitalisation. The country’s second-largest IT services exporter has been hit by a sharp fall in its share price this year, wiping out nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in value.