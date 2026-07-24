Top 10 most valuable celebrities in India: Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt among top 10

Most Valuable Celebrities in India 2026 List: Endorsements and branding have always played a crucial role in building enterprises that promote consumer engagement, brand credibility and market presence. Especially dye to the increase of social media usage. Data from TAM Media Research has indicated that 29% of television advertisements featured well known personalities with Bollywood celebrities dominating 74% of airtime.
Celebrity influence is one of the biggest factors for this growing industry. However, Fortune India-Interbrand’s most valuable celebrities 2026 study suggests that popularity is not the only factor that remains now, for brand value engagement. Factors that have also become necessary include engagement, trust, cultural relevance, social media influence and commercial impact.
This evolution is clearly highlighted in the inaugural Fortune India–Interbrand 2026 rankings, which assess stars as long-term economic assets rather than relying solely on box-office numbers or social media follower counts. The research also highlights the key factors that allow these stars to transform temporary popularity into enduring brand equity.
Virat Kohli topped the list of India’s most valuable celebrities for the year 2026. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas followed right behind at No. 2 and No. 3. MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar were ranked at No. 4, 5, and 6, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Alia Bhatt stood at No. 7, 8, and 9, respectively. Allu Arjun rounded out the list.
|Rank
|Celebrity
|1
|Virat Kohli
|2
|Shah Rukh Khan
|3
|Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|4
|MS Dhoni
|5
|Ranveer Singh
|6
|Akshay Kumar
|7
|Amitabh Bachchan
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar
|9
|Alia Bhatt
|10
|Allu Arjun