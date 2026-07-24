Top 10 most valuable celebrities in India: Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt among top 10

Most Valuable Celebrities in India 2026 List: Endorsements and branding have always played a crucial role in building enterprises that promote consumer engagement, brand credibility and market presence. Especially dye to the increase of social media usage. Data from TAM Media Research has indicated that 29% of television advertisements featured well known personalities with Bollywood celebrities dominating 74% of airtime.

Celebrity influence is one of the biggest factors for this growing industry. However, Fortune India-Interbrand’s most valuable celebrities 2026 study suggests that popularity is not the only factor that remains now, for brand value engagement. Factors that have also become necessary include engagement, trust, cultural relevance, social media influence and commercial impact.