Top 10 most valuable brands in the world: Costco earns top position, Canva closes list

Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World: What really makes a product worth something? This is a question that we think about all the time. One group of shoppers might say that a low price is the most important thing, while others will argue that high quality matters the most.

In the end, whether you care more about saving money or getting a great item, the product has to feel like it is truly “worth it” at the end of the day to be seen as valuable.

To find out which companies do the best job at this, the second-annual Forbes Best Brands for Value list, made together with the customer research company HundredX, looks at this exact topic. This massive project used a year long customer survey that collected 4.7 million ratings covering a wide mix of more than 5,500 different brands.