Top 10 most valuable brands in the world: Costco earns top position, Canva closes list

Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World: What really makes a product worth something? This is a question that we think about all the time. One group of shoppers might say that a low price is the most important thing, while others will argue that high quality matters the most.
In the end, whether you care more about saving money or getting a great item, the product has to feel like it is truly “worth it” at the end of the day to be seen as valuable.
To find out which companies do the best job at this, the second-annual Forbes Best Brands for Value list, made together with the customer research company HundredX, looks at this exact topic. This massive project used a year long customer survey that collected 4.7 million ratings covering a wide mix of more than 5,500 different brands.
Companies were graded in more than twelve separate areas, which included basic things like customer service, price, and overall quality, along with special points meant for specific businesses. Out of this huge group, only the top 300 highest-scoring brands made it onto the final list.
People in the survey were asked to give feedback about their general level of happiness and how often they buy or use the specific product or service. Next, they explained the exact things they liked and did not like about their experience.
People also shared their future plans to buy from the company, wrote down any final thoughts they wanted to leave, and stated how likely they were to recommend the business to others. The final 2026 Best Brands for Value rankings use the newest data collected during a long, four year study run by HundredX and its partner, Deloitte.
Costco earned the title of the most valuable American brand. Melaleuca, Lands’ End, and Consumer Cellular landed at Rank 2, 3, and 4 respectively. The 5th, 6th, and 7th positions were given to Toyota, Drury Hotels, and Sam’s Club. USAA, an insurance company, earned the 8th position on the leader board. Lexus was at No. 9, while Canva closed out the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Costco
|2
|Melaleuca
|3
|Lands’ End
|4
|Consumer Cellular
|5
|Toyota
|6
|Drury Hotels
|7
|Sam’s Club
|8
|USAA
|9
|Lexus
|10
|Canva