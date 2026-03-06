Top 10 most valuable banks in the world 2026: American and Chinese megabanks dominate; where do Indian banks stand?

Brand Finance Global Banking 500 2026: ICBC, with a value of $90.9 billion, leads as the most valuable bank globally in 2026 and for a decade.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiMar 6, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Top 10 most valuable banks in the world in 2026 are led by ICBC, followed by other Chinese megabanks and major US lenders, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 report.Top 10 most valuable banks in the world in 2026 are led by ICBC, followed by other Chinese megabanks and major US lenders, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 report.
Brand Finance Global Most Valuable Banks 2026: Global banking remains the largest and most significant industry, with the aggregate brand value of the world’s 500 most valuable and powerful banking brands rising by 13 per cent from the previous year to $1.8 trillion in 2026, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 report, released on Wednesday.

The Chinese megabanks continued their dominance, contributing a combined value of $482.4 billion this year.

Topping the rankings, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), with a value of $90.9 billion, leads as the most valuable bank globally in 2026 and has been at the top for a decade.

American banking brands occupy five positions in the top ten, with a combined value of $390.4 billion in 2026.

The UK’s HSBC saw a 21 per cent increase in value to $33.7 billion this year.

As a result, it moved up from 11th place last year to back into the top 10, reaching 10th position for the first time since 2019.

Top 10 most valuable banks in the world in 2026:

World's Top 10 Most Valuable Banks
Brand Finance Banking 500 - 2026 vs 2025
#1
ICBC
China
$90.9B
AAA+
2025 Value
$79.1B
YoY Change
+14.9%
#2
China Construction Bank
China
$77.2B
AAA
2025 Value
$78.4B
YoY Change
-1.5%
#3
Bank of China
China
$70.8B
AAA-
2025 Value
$63.8B
YoY Change
+10.9%
#4
Agricultural Bank of China
China
$62.8B
AA
2025 Value
$70.2B
YoY Change
-10.5%
#5
Bank of America
United States
$47.6B
AA+
2025 Value
$45.0B
YoY Change
+5.7%
#6
Chase
United States
$44.8B
AAA
2025 Value
$44.2B
YoY Change
+1.4%
#7
Wells Fargo
United States
$39.8B
AA
2025 Value
$36.0B
YoY Change
+10.3%
#8
JP Morgan
United States
$36.3B
AA-
2025 Value
$32.4B
YoY Change
+12.1%
#9
Citi
United States
$35.7B
AA-
2025 Value
$35.7B
YoY Change
+0.0%
#10
HSBC
United Kingdom
$33.7B
AA+
2025 Value
$27.8B
YoY Change
+21.2%
Source: Brand Finance Banking 500 2026
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Brand Finance: Banking 500 2026 Report

Where do Indian banks stand on the Global Banking 500 2026?

There are 19 Indian banks listed in the Banking 500 2026 rankings, with a combined brand value of $47.8 billion in 2026.

Among them, the State Bank of India’s brand value increased by 2 per cent to $8.1 billion this year, despite its ranking dropping from 49th to 56th.

It is regarded as the world’s 16th strongest banking brand and is the only Indian bank with a AAA+ rating.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank (with a brand value down 7% to USD 12.4 billion) is ranked the 31st most valuable banking brand globally and 28th for brand strength worldwide, climbing four places from the previous year.

