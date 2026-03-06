Top 10 most valuable banks in the world 2026: American and Chinese megabanks dominate; where do Indian banks stand?

Top 10 most valuable banks in the world in 2026 are led by ICBC, followed by other Chinese megabanks and major US lenders, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 report.

Brand Finance Global Most Valuable Banks 2026: Global banking remains the largest and most significant industry, with the aggregate brand value of the world’s 500 most valuable and powerful banking brands rising by 13 per cent from the previous year to $1.8 trillion in 2026, according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2026 report, released on Wednesday.

The Chinese megabanks continued their dominance, contributing a combined value of $482.4 billion this year.

Topping the rankings, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), with a value of $90.9 billion, leads as the most valuable bank globally in 2026 and has been at the top for a decade.

American banking brands occupy five positions in the top ten, with a combined value of $390.4 billion in 2026.