Top 10 most valuable banks in India in 2026: SBI overtakes ICICI Bank in market cap to become #2, check who is #1

Most Valuable Banks in India in 2026: In terms of global recognition, 19 Indian banks feature in the Banking 500 2026 rankings

Top 10 Most Valuable Banks in India in 2026 List: State Bank of India (SBI) has moved ahead of ICICI Bank in terms of market capitalisation during the January-March quarter, becoming India’s second-largest lender by market value. The country’s biggest bank by assets rose one position in the rankings despite seeing a slight dip of 0.3 per cent in its market cap. ICICI Bank, on the other hand, witnessed a much steeper fall of more than 10 per cent over the same period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The overall banking sector faced significant pressure during the quarter, with 18 out of the 20 largest listed banks reporting a decline in their market capitalisation. This downturn was largely attributed to a broad market sell-off triggered by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This came even as a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran was announced on February 8.