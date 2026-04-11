Top 10 most valuable banks in India in 2026: SBI overtakes ICICI Bank in market cap to become #2, check who is #1

Top 10 Most Valuable Banks in India by Market Cap: Among individual banks, IDBI Bank registered the sharpest fall, with its market capitalisation plunging 40.3% to Rs 661.27 billion.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 11, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Most Valuable Banks in India in 2026Most Valuable Banks in India in 2026: In terms of global recognition, 19 Indian banks feature in the Banking 500 2026 rankings
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Top 10 Most Valuable Banks in India in 2026 List: State Bank of India (SBI) has moved ahead of ICICI Bank in terms of market capitalisation during the January-March quarter, becoming India’s second-largest lender by market value. The country’s biggest bank by assets rose one position in the rankings despite seeing a slight dip of 0.3 per cent in its market cap. ICICI Bank, on the other hand, witnessed a much steeper fall of more than 10 per cent over the same period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The overall banking sector faced significant pressure during the quarter, with 18 out of the 20 largest listed banks reporting a decline in their market capitalisation. This downturn was largely attributed to a broad market sell-off triggered by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This came even as a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran was announced on February 8.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also shifted stance, turning net sellers in March amid weakening global sentiment. Following a short-lived recovery in February, overseas investors offloaded Indian equities worth $10.8 billion up to March 18, as highlighted in the monthly bulletin released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Global banking indices were similarly under strain during this period, reflecting the impact of geopolitical uncertainties. Among individual banks, IDBI Bank registered the sharpest fall, with its market capitalisation plunging 40.3 per cent to Rs 661.27 billion. IDFC First Bank followed, recording a 31.2 per cent decline, which effectively erased the strong 43.8 per cent growth it had posted in the previous quarter.

Despite experiencing a 26.1 per cent drop in market capitalisation, HDFC Bank continued to hold its position as India’s most valuable lender, ending the quarter with a market cap of approximately Rs 11,261 billion.

In terms of global recognition, 19 Indian banks feature in the Banking 500 2026 rankings, with their combined brand value estimated at $47.8 billion. HDFC Bank, despite a 7 per cent decline in brand value to $12.4 billion, secured the 19th spot among the world’s most valuable banking brands.

The rest of the top rankings include major lenders such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank of India, which occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

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Here’s a look at the top 10 most valuable banks in India in 2026:

Rank Bank Market Cap (in USD)
1. HDFC Bank 137.15 billion
2. State Bank of India (SBI) 105.82 billion
3. ICICI Bank 102.36 billion
4. Axis Bank 45.14 billion
5. Kotak Mahindra Bank 40.03 billion
6. Union Bank 15.51 billion
7. Bank of Baroda 15.35 billion
8. Indian Bank 14.00 billion
9. Punjab National Bank 13.81 billion
10. Canara Bank 13.66 billion

Source: companiesmarketcap.com

Note: Market capitalisation is dynamic and varies with the share price of a firm. It might change dramatically over time or even from day to day, with the aforementioned market capitalisation noted as of April 11, 2026.

 

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