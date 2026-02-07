Most powerful women in the world: Nirmala Sitharaman leads India’s presence on Forbes list

Top 10 most powerful women in the world: India has a small but influential presence on this year’s list of the world’s most powerful women, with three Indian women making it to the top 100.

By: Trends Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Top 10 world’s most powerful womenTop 10 world’s most powerful women: Forbes compiled its 22nd annual ranking using four major factors: money, media presence, impact, and sphere of influence
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 10 world’s most powerful women: Power today sits where the world is being reshaped, and women are right at the heart of it. The latest Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women highlights those who are steering global money, technology, politics and institutions at a time of massive change. These are the women deciding how artificial intelligence grows, which supply chains survive, and how countries respond to economic and geopolitical pressure.

Their influence stretches across industries and borders. In a deeply connected world, the calls they make can decide which nations and companies stay ahead, and which ones fall behind. Yet, even now, the number of women who reach the very top remains small. The list not only shows where women hold real power, but also how limited access to that power still is.

Nowhere is this more visible than in technology. The AI boom has sparked one of the biggest infrastructure spending waves in modern corporate history, with S&P 500 tech companies investing over $400 billion every year. Power has shifted to those who control the hardware and systems that make AI possible. One such key figure is Lisa Su, CEO of AMD (ranked No. 10), whose company sits at a crucial point in the global semiconductor supply. Her decisions directly affect how fast AI companies can grow and whether they can deliver on the promises made to investors and governments.

Forbes compiled its 22nd annual ranking using four major factors: money, media presence, impact, and sphere of influence. Political leaders were measured by the size of their country’s economy and population, while corporate leaders were judged by company revenue, valuation and workforce. Media visibility also played a role across the board. The final list includes 100 women, 17 of them new, who together control an estimated $37 trillion in economic power and influence the lives of over one billion people.

A similar concentration of power can be seen within America’s biggest tech firms, often referred to as the ‘Magnificent Seven’. Women hold key financial roles at four of these giants. Ruth Porat (No. 12), president and chief investment officer at Alphabet, along with CFOs Colette Kress at Nvidia (No. 37), Amy Hood at Microsoft (No. 16), and Susan Li at Meta (No. 41), collectively oversee companies worth more than $8 trillion. Their financial decisions are shaping how quickly AI expands and how stable that growth will be over the next decade.

The AI race has also created new billionaires. Daniela Amodei (No. 73), cofounder and president of Anthropic, joined the list as a newcomer after her company reached a staggering $183 billion valuation. She stands out as one of the few women who hold both founding equity and executive power in a cutting-edge AI company.

Meanwhile, Sarah Friar (No. 50), CFO of OpenAI, manages the finances of the company that kicked off the global AI competition. While these roles can create immense wealth, opportunities, especially founding roles, are still rare for women.

Story continues below this ad

Politics tells a similar story of power under pressure. Technology and infrastructure have become matters of national survival. In October, Sanae Takaichi (No. 3) made history as Japan’s first female prime minister, taking charge of a $4.2 trillion economy. Her leadership comes at a time when Japan is grappling with semiconductor security, defence shifts and demographic challenges, decisions that will shape both regional and global stability.

Across the world, women leaders are stepping in at critical turning points. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (No. 1) and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde (No. 2) are navigating Europe through overlapping crises involving energy, defence and monetary policy. In North America, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum (No. 5) is central to the region’s manufacturing shift driven by nearshoring. And as the race for rare earth minerals heats up, leaders like Namibia’s Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (No. 79) are gaining global importance.

Indian women on the World’s Most Powerful list

India has a small but influential presence on this year’s list of the world’s most powerful women, with just three Indian women making it to the top 100. Leading the group is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who ranks 24th, reflecting her continued influence over India’s economic policy and global standing.

At 76th place is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL Corporation, making her one of the most powerful business leaders worldwide. Rounding off the trio is biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, who features at 83rd position for her long-standing impact on India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Story continues below this ad

Here’s a complete list of the Top 10 World’s Most Powerful Women

Rank Name  Title Organisation Location
1. Ursula von der Leyen President, European Commission European Union Belgium
2. Christine Lagarde President European Central Bank Germany
3. Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister Politics & Policy Japan
4. Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister Politics & Policy Italy
5. Claudia Sheinbaum President Politics & Policy Mexico
6. Julie Sweet Chair & CEO Accenture United States
7. Mary Barra CEO General Motors United States
8. Jane Fraser Chair & CEO Citi United States
9. Abigail Johnson Chairman & CEO Fidelity Investments United States
10. Lisa Su CEO AMD United States

Source: Forbes

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
‘Metro Man’ speaks out: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt did RRTS stunt’
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Cat opens door for owner
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Faheem
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
mini mathur throws mobility challenge
Mini Mathur believes 'your body is in good shape' if you can do this mobility challenge easily
Nasa
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Mini Mathur believes 'your body is in good shape' if you can do this mobility challenge easily
mini mathur throws mobility challenge
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement