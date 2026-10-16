Top 10 most powerful passports in 2026: India climbs rankings, Singapore tops list

Henley & Partners has released the updated 2026 list for the most powerful passports in the world. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), supplemented by Henley & Partners’ research and online datasets. The index assesses 199 passports against 227 travel destinations worldwide.

The latest update saw several changes in country rankings. Singapore topped the Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates shared second position, with access to 188 destinations without a prior visa. Sweden ranked third.

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Eleven countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, shared the fourth spot. Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland share fifth place, while Hungary, Malaysia, Poland and the United Kingdom were tied for sixth.