Top 10 most powerful passports in 2026: India climbs rankings, Singapore tops list

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Singapore reclaims the top spot as the world’s most powerful passport in the top 10 most powerful passports in 2026 ranking while India improves its ranking despite offering access to fewer visa-free destinations than last year.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readOct 16, 2026 04:52 PM IST
passportSingapore retains its title as the world's most powerful passport with visa-free access to 193 destinations, while India climbs to 84th place in the October 2026 rankings. (photo credit: unsplash)
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Henley & Partners has released the updated 2026 list for the most powerful passports in the world. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), supplemented by Henley & Partners’ research and online datasets. The index assesses 199 passports against 227 travel destinations worldwide.

The latest update saw several changes in country rankings. Singapore topped the Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates shared second position, with access to 188 destinations without a prior visa. Sweden ranked third.

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Eleven countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, shared the fourth spot. Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland share fifth place, while Hungary, Malaysia, Poland and the United Kingdom were tied for sixth.

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Seven countries, including Australia, Canada, Czechia, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, and Slovenia, ranked seventh. Croatia and Estonia were placed at eighth position, while Liechtenstein and Lithuania were ninth. Iceland and the United States rounded out the top 10.

India betters position

India improved its position in the index, moving up one place from 85th in 2025 to 84th in 2026. However, accessibility to destinations without a visa decreased from 57 to 55. India’s current rank is shared with Algeria and Mauritania.

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How passports are ranked

A passport receives a score of one if no visa is required to enter a destination. The same score applies when travellers can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit or an electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

If a visa is required, a score of ‘0’ is assigned. The same value is given if pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival is required.

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The total score for each passport equals the number of destinations for which no visa is required.

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