Top 10 most polluted airports in the world: Indian airports release 27.6 million tonnes of CO2

Top 10 most polluted airports in the world list: Dubai International Airport ranked as the world’s most polluting airport in 2023, producing 23.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 15, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Top 10 Most Polluted Airports in the WorldThe findings showed that the top 20 airports together were responsible for 27.3 per cent of global aviation CO2 emissions in 2023.
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Top 10 most polluted airports in the world: Fresh research by global affairs thinktank ODI Global, carried out with transport campaign group Transport and Environment, has revealed the environmental impact of 1,300 airports around the world. The report highlights how some of the busiest airports continue to produce massive amounts of pollution, even as many claim to be working towards net-zero targets by 2050.

The study analysed 2023 data from the International Council on Clean Transportation and found that if aviation were considered a country, it would become the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. According to the report, airports included in the tracker generated 1,026 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions through 34.6 million flights in 2023.

Among all airports studied, Dubai International Airport ranked as the world’s most polluting airport, producing 23.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Heathrow Airport followed closely with 21 million tonnes, while Los Angeles International Airport came third with 18.8 million tonnes of emissions.

The report noted that these three airports alone create nearly three times the CO2 emissions produced by the entire city of Paris, not including aviation-related pollution. The findings also showed that the top 20 airports together were responsible for 27.3 per cent of global aviation CO2 emissions in 2023.

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Major airlines, including Emirates, British Airways, American Airlines and Singapore Airlines, operate many long-haul flights from these heavily polluting hubs. The study also found that the United States and China together account for almost 40 per cent of total global airport CO2 emissions.

Currently, aviation contributes around 2.5 per cent of the world’s energy-related CO2 emissions. When other non-CO2 climate effects are included, the sector is responsible for nearly 4 per cent of global warming so far.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific emerged as the biggest contributor to aviation emissions, followed by North America and Europe. Combined, these three regions produce more emissions than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa together.

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After Dubai, Heathrow and Los Angeles, the next airports on the list were Incheon International Airport in fourth place and John F. Kennedy International Airport in fifth. Other airports among the top polluters included Hong Kong International Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport and Frankfurt Airport.

Top 10 most polluted airports in the world

Rank Airport Name IATA Code Country/Territory ICAO Region CO2 (Million Tonnes)
1 Dubai International DXB United Arab Emirates Middle East 23.2
2 London Heathrow LHR United Kingdom Europe 21.0
3 Los Angeles International LAX United States North America 18.8
4 Seoul Incheon ICN South Korea Asia/Pacific 16.8
5 New York John F. Kennedy JFK United States North America 16.8
6 Hong Kong International HKG China Asia/Pacific 15.1
7 Paris Charles de Gaulle CDG France Europe 14.7
8 Frankfurt FRA Germany Europe 14.4
9 Singapore Changi SIN Singapore Asia/Pacific 14.3
10 Doha Hamad DOH Qatar Middle East 14.0

Source: ODI Global’s Airport Tracker Report

India’s rank:

India ranked seventh globally in overall airport emissions. Airports across the country together released 27.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, contributing nearly 3 per cent of total global aviation emissions, according to the report.

Country-level aviation emissions rankings:

Rank Country CO2 (Million Tonnes) % of Total Cumulative %
1 United States 259.4 25% 25%
2 China 138.2 13% 39%
3 United Kingdom 38.5 4% 43%
4 Japan 32.0 3% 46%
5 United Arab Emirates 31.1 3% 49%
6 Germany 29.0 3% 52%
7 India 27.6 3% 54%
8 Spain 24.7 2% 57%
9 France 23.6 2% 59%
10 Australia 22.0 2% 61%

Source: ODI Global’s Airport Tracker Report

 

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