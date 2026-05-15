Top 10 most polluted airports in the world: Indian airports release 27.6 million tonnes of CO2

The findings showed that the top 20 airports together were responsible for 27.3 per cent of global aviation CO2 emissions in 2023.

Top 10 most polluted airports in the world: Fresh research by global affairs thinktank ODI Global, carried out with transport campaign group Transport and Environment, has revealed the environmental impact of 1,300 airports around the world. The report highlights how some of the busiest airports continue to produce massive amounts of pollution, even as many claim to be working towards net-zero targets by 2050.

The study analysed 2023 data from the International Council on Clean Transportation and found that if aviation were considered a country, it would become the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. According to the report, airports included in the tracker generated 1,026 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions through 34.6 million flights in 2023.