Top 10 most liveable cities in the world: Tokyo claims top spot, Madrid and Paris among top 10

Top 10 most liveable cities in the world in 2026: Monocle launched its Liveable Cities Index 19 years ago. This year, the publication has released its latest survey ranking the world’s most liveable urban hubs based on metrics such as safety, connectivity, governance, and green spaces. Unique to Monocle’s methodology, the study also evaluates nightlife culture, checking the ease of finding a decent meal or drink after 10 PM.

However, the index does not simply limit itself to these standard parameters; it frequently adapts its criteria to reflect a changing world. Recent iterations have incorporated newer pillars like urban ambition, security, and cultural vibrancy.