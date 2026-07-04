Top 10 most liveable cities in the world: Tokyo claims top spot, Madrid and Paris among top 10

Top 10 most liveable cities in the world in 2026: Monocle launched its Liveable Cities Index 19 years ago. This year, the publication has released its latest survey ranking the world’s most liveable urban hubs based on metrics such as safety, connectivity, governance, and green spaces. Unique to Monocle’s methodology, the study also evaluates nightlife culture, checking the ease of finding a decent meal or drink after 10 PM.
However, the index does not simply limit itself to these standard parameters; it frequently adapts its criteria to reflect a changing world. Recent iterations have incorporated newer pillars like urban ambition, security, and cultural vibrancy.
A look at this year’s results reveals that North American cities continue to struggle, heavily penalised by stubbornly high crime rates, systemic inequality, and housing crises. Notably, major global hubs like London and Los Angeles failed to make the cut entirely.
According to the UN, nearly four-fifths of the global population resides in urban areas. Cities serve as the ultimate hallmarks of a country’s progress and development. Yet, no city is ideal. This raises a fundamental question: what truly makes a city liveable? Is it purely a matter of economic development, or is there a deeper human element to it?
According to this year’s survey done by Monocle, Tokyo claimed the title of the world’s most liveable city, followed by Copenhagen in 2nd place. Lisbon, Vienna, and Sydney secured the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions, respectively. Zürich ranked no. 6, while Madrid and Paris took the 7th and 8th spots. Munich placed 9th, and Oslo closed out the top ten.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Tokyo
|2
|Copenhagen
|3
|Lisbon
|4
|Vienna
|5
|Sydney
|6
|Zürich
|7
|Madrid
|8
|Paris
|9
|Munich
|10
|Oslo