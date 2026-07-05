Top 10 most influential countries of the world: US tops list, India secures 16th position

Top 10 most influential countries of the world: A new study about international power has been published by U.S. News & World Report. It focuses directly on the nations that have the most global influence. This long document is meant to give regular citizens, business owners, and politicians a clear picture of how well a government takes care of its own people.

The system looks at much more than just a country’s basic financial numbers. Instead, it measures how well the society functions by looking at things like public participation, transport networks, environmental laws, and medical care systems. By using this method, each country is judged on how it performs across eight specific areas of national well-being.