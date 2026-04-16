Top 10 most influential CEOs in the world in 2026: Indian-origin leaders take top 2 spots

Top 10 most influential CEOs in the world in 2026 list: The world is changing quickly, and technology is at the heart of it all. From artificial intelligence to digital platforms, the way we live, work and connect with each other is evolving every day. Things that once felt futuristic are now part of daily life, and much of this progress is driven by innovation.

Behind this change are the leaders of some of the world’s biggest companies. These CEOs are not just running businesses—they are shaping industries, setting trends and influencing how the future will look. Their decisions affect everything from how companies grow to how people use technology in their everyday lives.

With TIME releasing its 2026 TIME100 list, several business leaders—especially from the tech and AI space—have stood out for their impact.

Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet)

Sundar Pichai has helped bring AI to millions of people around the world. Since becoming Google’s CEO in 2015, he has focused on turning new ideas into products that people actually use. After AI tools like ChatGPT became popular, he pushed Google to act faster by bringing its AI teams together. This led to the launch of Gemini and several other tools.

Neal Mohan (YouTube)

Neal Mohan heads YouTube, one of the world’s biggest platforms for videos and entertainment. Under his leadership, YouTube has continued to influence online culture, news and content. Managing a platform used by billions makes him a key figure in the digital world.

Dario Amodei & Daniela Amodei (Anthropic)

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, and Daniela Amodei, the company’s president, are leading names in AI. Their company is known for its chatbot Claude and is growing quickly in the AI space. Anthropic is now an important player, with its work being used in both business and government areas.

Michael Dell & Susan Dell (Dell Technologies)

Michael and Susan Dell are known not just for their business success but also for their social work. They have supported many projects focused on education and helping children. Their efforts include funding programs and providing technology to students who need it.

Story continues below this ad

C.C. Wei (TSMC)

C.C. Wei leads TSMC, a company that plays a huge role in making the world’s most advanced chips. These chips power everything from smartphones to AI systems. Under his leadership, TSMC has become a key part of the global tech ecosystem.

Jeremy Allaire (Circle)

Jeremy Allaire is the CEO of Circle, a company working in digital finance. He has focused on building stable and trustworthy systems for digital currency. His work has helped make digital payments and stablecoins more reliable and widely accepted.

John Furner (Walmart US)

John Furner runs Walmart’s US business and has worked on improving both store and online shopping. Starting from an entry-level role, he understands the company deeply. Under him, Walmart has improved its e-commerce and supply systems while continuing to serve millions of customers.

David Ellison (Skydance Media)

David Ellison, founder and CEO of Skydance Media, has made a strong impact in the entertainment world. He has been part of major film projects and big business deals. His approach mixes creative storytelling with smart business decisions.

Story continues below this ad

Josh D’Amaro (Disney)

Josh D’Amaro is an important leader at Disney and is known for understanding both the brand and its audience. He focuses on maintaining quality and creativity while keeping a strong connection with fans. His leadership is expected to guide Disney in the coming years.

Lip-Bu Tan (Intel)

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, is working to strengthen the company’s position in the chip industry. He has pushed for new technologies that help Intel stay competitive. His leadership has also helped improve confidence in the company.

Aliko Dangote (Dangote Group)

Aliko Dangote is one of Africa’s most well-known business leaders. Through the Dangote Group, he has built businesses in areas like cement, sugar and oil. His recent projects, including a large refinery in Nigeria, show his focus on growing industries within Africa and creating opportunities locally.