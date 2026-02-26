Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: Ronaldo and Messi on top; PM Modi crosses 100 million followers

Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts worldwide in 2026 List: With 274 million Instagram followers, Virat Kohli ranks among the top 20 most-followed accounts worldwide.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 26, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in 2026Top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in 2026: PM Modi crosses 100M followers, becoming most-followed world leader on the platform.
Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: With billions of active users, Instagram dominates the global social media landscape.

It’s a popular social media platform for public figures, brands, and institutions to engage with audiences worldwide, with its follower counts being a crucial indicator of global popularity, cultural influence, and digital engagement.

Instagram’s official account has approximately 700 million followers, ranking first globally by follower count.

In terms of the most-followed individual or user, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo leads with about 671 million followers.

Ronaldo is followed by Argentine football icon and competitor Lionel Messi, with about 511 million followers.

The Kardashian sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian — continue to hold three spots in Instagram’s list of the top 10 most-followed accounts.

PM Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram

PM Narendra Modi Instagram PM Narendra Modi Instagram (Screenshot)

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by becoming the first world leader and politician to cross 100 million followers on Instagram.

His follower count is now more than double that of US President Donald Trump.

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Indian on Instagram

Virat Kohli Instagram Virat Kohli Instagram (Screenshot)

Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) is among Asia’s most-followed cricketers and is one of India’s most followed celebrities in India.

With 274 million followers on Instagram, he ranks within the top 20 most-followed accounts worldwide.

Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts worldwide in 2026:

World's Top 10 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts
Global Rankings 2026
Data accurate as of February 26, 2026 | Follower counts subject to change
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Note: The follower count is as of February 26, 2026. These figures may change over time due to fluctuations in rankings and engagement levels, which are influenced by the virality of new content and emerging trends.

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.

 

