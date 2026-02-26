Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: Ronaldo and Messi on top; PM Modi crosses 100 million followers

Top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in 2026: PM Modi crosses 100M followers, becoming most-followed world leader on the platform.

Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: With billions of active users, Instagram dominates the global social media landscape.

It’s a popular social media platform for public figures, brands, and institutions to engage with audiences worldwide, with its follower counts being a crucial indicator of global popularity, cultural influence, and digital engagement.

Instagram’s official account has approximately 700 million followers, ranking first globally by follower count.

In terms of the most-followed individual or user, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo leads with about 671 million followers.

Ronaldo is followed by Argentine football icon and competitor Lionel Messi, with about 511 million followers.

The Kardashian sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian — continue to hold three spots in Instagram’s list of the top 10 most-followed accounts.