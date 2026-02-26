Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: Ronaldo and Messi on top; PM Modi crosses 100 million followers

Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: With billions of active users, Instagram dominates the global social media landscape.
It’s a popular social media platform for public figures, brands, and institutions to engage with audiences worldwide, with its follower counts being a crucial indicator of global popularity, cultural influence, and digital engagement.
Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts worldwide in 2026:
#1
Instagram
@instagram
700M
Followers
#2
Cristiano Ronaldo
@cristiano
671M
Followers
#3
Leo Messi
@leomessi
511M
Followers
#4
Selena Gomez
@selenagomez
415M
Followers
#5
Kylie Jenner
@kyliejenner
391M
Followers
#6
Dwayne Johnson
@therock
390M
Followers
#7
Ariana Grande
@arianagrande
372M
Followers
#8
Kim Kardashian
@kimkardashian
353M
Followers
#9
Beyoncé
@beyonce
307M
Followers
#10
Khloé Kardashian
@khloekardashian
299M
Followers
Data accurate as of February 26, 2026 | Follower counts subject to change
Note:The follower count is as of February 26, 2026. These figures may change over time due to fluctuations in rankings and engagement levels, which are influenced by the virality of new content and emerging trends.
