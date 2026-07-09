Most expensive cities in the world 2026: No US city among top 10; Singapore spends the most

The report found that the cost of maintaining a luxury lifestyle has increased sharply over the past year. On average, this year's index rose by 10.2 per cent in US dollar terms.

World’s most expensive cities for luxury spending: Singapore has retained its position as the world’s most expensive city for luxury spending for the fourth year in a row, driven by rising prices of premium goods such as watches and jewellery.

According to the latest annual report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group Ltd, Zurich moved up to second place, pushing London to third, while Monaco secured a spot in the top three for the first time since the ranking was introduced in 2020. Hong Kong and London completed the top five.

The report said Zurich’s rise by three places was largely due to the strengthening of the Swiss franc, which has benefited from Switzerland’s reputation for stability and the currency’s status as a safe store of value during uncertain times. Singapore continued to lead the ranking because of its expensive residential property and car markets—the two most heavily weighted categories in the index—as well as the strength of the Singapore dollar. The rankings compare prices using the US dollar as the standard.