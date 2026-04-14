From Canada to Israel: Top 10 most educated countries in the world; see if India makes the list

Top 10 most educated countries in the world: Education is one of the clearest signs of how developed and economically strong a country is. Over the past few decades, higher education has expanded rapidly around the world. According to UNESCO, the number of students in higher education doubled from around 100 million in 2000 to over 200 million by 2014. To meet this growing demand, countries have built more universities, technical institutes, and skill-training centres.

Today, being an “educated country” is not just about literacy. It also includes the number of people who complete higher education, the strength of research, global university rankings, and a culture that encourages lifelong learning. Global comparisons are made using systems like the International Standard Classification of Education and rankings by the Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development, which look at how many adults aged 25–64 have college or higher qualifications.

Here’s the list of the top 10 most educated countries in the world:

Canada:

Canada comes first, with around 63 per cent of adults having college or higher education. The country has many public universities and strong community colleges. Easy access to student loans and support also helps more people continue their studies.

Ireland:

Ireland has 58 per cent of adults with higher education. Over time, it has focused a lot on improving education and matching courses with job needs. This has helped attract global companies, especially in tech, pharma, and finance.

Japan:

Japan stands at 57 per cent. Education is taken very seriously here, especially in subjects like math, science, and engineering. These areas support Japan’s strong industries like automobiles, electronics, and robotics. Discipline and focus on studies also help students perform well.

South Korea:

South Korea has 56 per cent of adults with higher education. Going to college is very common among young people. The country does well in science and technology, which has helped it become a global leader in electronics, cars, and IT.

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United Kingdom:

United Kingdom has a 54 per cent rate. It is known for its historic and top-ranked universities. Education is a big part of its economy, especially with many international students. The UK is strong in areas like finance, science, and creative fields.

Luxembourg:

Luxembourg also has 54 per cent. Even though it is small, its people are highly educated. Many students study abroad and then return to work, mainly in banking and international services.

Australia:

Australia has 53 per cent of adults with higher education. It is a popular choice for international students, and education is a major part of its economy. Its universities are well known for research in medicine, environment, and mining.

Sweden:

Sweden stands at 52 per cent. The government invests heavily in education and ensures equal access. Free education for local and EU students encourages more people to study. The country also focuses on innovation, sustainability, and research.

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United States:

The United States has 51 per cent of adults with a college education. It has some of the best universities and research centres in the world. With many types of institutions, students have plenty of options. Strong funding keeps the country ahead in science, technology, and medicine.

Israel:

Israel also has 51 per cent. It is often called the “Startup Nation” because of its strong focus on innovation. The country has many engineers and scientists, and its universities play a big role in areas like cybersecurity, biotech, agriculture, and defence.