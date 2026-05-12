Top 10 most economically stable countries in the world: UAE first, US ranks 13th; check India’s position

Top 10 most economically stable countries in the world: Economic stability is not usually the first thing travellers think about while choosing a holiday destination, but it can greatly shape their overall experience. Countries with stable economies often offer better public transport, reliable digital payment systems, modern infrastructure, and smooth day-to-day services, making travel more comfortable and convenient. A strong economy also helps nations handle global challenges such as wars, pandemics, and financial crises while maintaining growth, employment, and low inflation.
According to the latest rankings released by US News & World Report, the world’s most economically stable countries in 2026 are those with strong financial systems, low debt levels, and resilient economies.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has secured the top spot on the list. The country, which has a GDP of $504 billion and a population of 9.52 million, is known for its advanced infrastructure, modern cities, and seamless digital services that make travel easy for visitors.
Switzerland ranks second with a GDP of $885 billion and a population of 8.85 million. According to the CIA World Factbook, the country benefits from low unemployment and a highly skilled workforce. Its efficient public systems and strong economy continue to make it one of the most stable nations in the world.
In third place is Germany, which has a GDP of $4.46 trillion and a population of 84.5 million. The country remains Europe’s largest economy and is recognised for its industrial strength and financial stability.
Canada follows in fourth position with a GDP of $2.14 trillion and a population of 40.1 million. Its strong banking system and stable economy contribute to its position among the world’s most reliable economies.
Japan takes the fifth spot on the list. The country has a GDP of $4.21 trillion and a population of 125 million. Known for its technology, transport systems, and efficiency, Japan continues to be one of the most economically secure nations globally.
India has secured the 47th position on the list, with a GDP of $4.15 trillion and a population of 1.47 billion. Interestingly, no Asian country features in the top 10 rankings, and the United States is placed at 13th position. Meanwhile, Pakistan does not appear on the list.
|Rank
|Countries
|1.
|United Arab Emirates
|2.
|Switzerland
|3.
|Germany
|4.
|Canada
|5.
|Japan
|6.
|Australia
|7.
|Sweden
|8.
|Denmark
|9.
|Netherlands
|10.
|Saudi Arabia
Source: US News & World Report