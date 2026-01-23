Top 10 most traffic-congested Indian cities in 2025: Bengaluru tops the chart; Pune moves ahead of Mumbai at No. 2

Most Congested Cities with the Worst Traffic in India: New Delhi, the capital city, ranks fourth in India, with an average congestion level of 60.2 per cent. (File Photo)

Most Congested Cities in India List: India’s rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure expansion have significantly worsened traffic congestion in major cities, leaving commuters trapped in daily gridlock during work and leisure travel, costing annual productivity losses of up to one week, according to the latest 2025 TomTom Traffic Index.

The report, released on Wednesday, ranked India as the fifth most traffic-congested country globally and second in Asia, with commuters experiencing an average congestion level of 37.4 per cent.

Bengaluru emerged as India’s most traffic-congested city, recording an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, thereby ranking second globally, trailing after Mexico City in 2025.