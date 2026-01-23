Top 10 most traffic-congested Indian cities in 2025: Bengaluru tops the chart; Pune moves ahead of Mumbai at No. 2

Most Congested Cities in India List: India’s rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure expansion have significantly worsened traffic congestion in major cities, leaving commuters trapped in daily gridlock during work and leisure travel, costing annual productivity losses of up to one week, according to the latest 2025 TomTom Traffic Index.
The report, released on Wednesday, ranked India as the fifth most traffic-congested country globally and second in Asia, with commuters experiencing an average congestion level of 37.4 per cent.
Bengaluru emerged as India’s most traffic-congested city, recording an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, thereby ranking second globally, trailing after Mexico City in 2025.
Its commuters spend an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds travelling 10 kilometres during peak hours, losing approximately 168 hours annually to traffic.
Pune has notably surpassed Mumbai to become the second-most congested city in India and fifth globally, with its average congestion increasing by 5.4 percentage points to 71.1 per cent.
Commuters in Pune spend around 34 minutes per 10 km journey, translating to 158 hours lost each year.
Mumbai, ranked third in India, reported a slight decline in congestion to 63.2 per cent, with average commute times of 28 minutes and 51 seconds, resulting in 126 hours lost annually.
Despite a lower congestion level of 58.9 per cent, Kolkata trails behind Bengaluru to emerge as one of the slowest cities in India for practical commuting.
New Delhi, the capital city, ranks fourth in India, with an average congestion level of 60.2 per cent.
However, commuters enjoy relatively faster travel times, averaging just 24 minutes for 10 kilometres.
Rohit Sharma reflects on his mindset shift after the 2019 ODI World Cup, where despite scoring 648 runs, India fell short of winning the trophy. He realized that individual statistics are meaningless without team success and decided to play with intent and without fear. As captain, he had to change the stats-obsessed mindset in the team and focus on winning trophies for a successful career.