Top 10 most traffic-congested Indian cities in 2025: Bengaluru tops the chart; Pune moves ahead of Mumbai at No. 2

Top 10 Most Congested Cities with the Worst Traffic in India: India was ranked the fifth most traffic-congested country globally and second in Asia, with commuters experiencing an average congestion level of 37.4%.

Most Congested Cities with the Worst Traffic in India: New Delhi, the capital city, ranks fourth in India, with an average congestion level of 60.2 per cent.Most Congested Cities with the Worst Traffic in India: New Delhi, the capital city, ranks fourth in India, with an average congestion level of 60.2 per cent. (File Photo)

Most Congested Cities in India List: India’s rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure expansion have significantly worsened traffic congestion in major cities, leaving commuters trapped in daily gridlock during work and leisure travel, costing annual productivity losses of up to one week, according to the latest 2025 TomTom Traffic Index.

The report, released on Wednesday, ranked India as the fifth most traffic-congested country globally and second in Asia, with commuters experiencing an average congestion level of 37.4 per cent.

Bengaluru emerged as India’s most traffic-congested city, recording an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, thereby ranking second globally, trailing after Mexico City in 2025.

The tech hub has also been ranked again as one of the slowest cities globally. The tech hub has also been ranked again as one of the slowest cities globally. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)

Its commuters spend an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds travelling 10 kilometres during peak hours, losing approximately 168 hours annually to traffic.

Pune has notably surpassed Mumbai to become the second-most congested city in India and fifth globally, with its average congestion increasing by 5.4 percentage points to 71.1 per cent.

Latest | Top 10 youngest Indian entrepreneurs of 2025–26: Hurun U40 founders lead enterprises valued at one-eleventh of India’s GDP

Commuters in Pune spend around 34 minutes per 10 km journey, translating to 158 hours lost each year.

Mumbai, ranked third in India, reported a slight decline in congestion to 63.2 per cent, with average commute times of 28 minutes and 51 seconds, resulting in 126 hours lost annually.

Despite a lower congestion level of 58.9 per cent, Kolkata trails behind Bengaluru to emerge as one of the slowest cities in India for practical commuting.

In case you missed it | Top 10 most and least powerful passports in 2026: Where does Indian passport rank on Henley Passport Index?

New Delhi, the capital city, ranks fourth in India, with an average congestion level of 60.2 per cent.

However, commuters enjoy relatively faster travel times, averaging just 24 minutes for 10 kilometres.

TomTom Traffic Index 2025: Top 10 most-congested cities in India

Top 10 Most Congested Indian Cities 2025
TomTom Traffic Index Report
#1
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Congestion Level
74.4%
↑ +1.7pp from 2024
Time Lost: 168 hrs/year
Global Rank: #2
#2
Pune
Maharashtra
Congestion Level
71.1%
↑ +5.4pp from 2024
Time Lost: 152 hrs/year
Global Rank: #5
#3
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Congestion Level
63.2%
↓ -3.3pp from 2024
Time Lost: 126 hrs/year
Global Rank: #18
#4
New Delhi
Delhi NCR
Congestion Level
60.2%
↑ +3.5pp from 2024
Time Lost: 104 hrs/year
Global Rank: #23
#5
Kolkata
West Bengal
Congestion Level
58.9%
↑ +0.3pp from 2024
Time Lost: 150 hrs/year
Global Rank: #29
#6
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Congestion Level
58.7%
↑ +0.4pp from 2024
Time Lost: 121 hrs/year
Global Rank: #30
#7
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Congestion Level
58.6%
↑ +0.1pp from 2024
Time Lost: 132 hrs/year
Global Rank: #23
#8
Hyderabad
Telangana
Congestion Level
55.5%
↓ -1.3pp from 2024
Time Lost: 123 hrs/year
Global Rank: #47
#9
Ernakulam
Kerala
Congestion Level
54.5%
↑ +0.5pp from 2024
Time Lost: 118 hrs/year
Global Rank: #25
#10
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Congestion Level
49.0%
↓ -3.8pp from 2024
Time Lost: 106 hrs/year
Global Rank: #100
Source: TomTom Traffic Index 2025
Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

