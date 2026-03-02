Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026: The US leads; where does India rank?

Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026 list Best countries for business 2026: 3 European economies rank high among the top 10.

Most Business-Friendly Countries in 2026: In a volatile and competitive global economy, countries are now working to attract foreign investment and encourage entrepreneurship by building business-friendly environments.

The United States (US) ranks first as the most business-friendly country in 2026, backed by its large market size, innovation ecosystem, and favourable business climate, according to StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index (IBEI).

Singapore ranks second on the index, recording the highest scores across eight parameters – more than any other country on the list.

The United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Estonia are among the highest-ranked European economies in the top 10.

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia feature on the list, standing out for their taxation policies, along with Japan, which is known for its favourable credit conditions.