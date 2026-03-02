Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026: The US leads; where does India rank?

Innovators Business Environment Index 2026: Singapore grabbed the first spot in Asia, ranking 2nd overall as one of the world's business-friendly countries this year.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 12:16 PM IST
Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026 list Best countries for business 2026Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026 list Best countries for business 2026: 3 European economies rank high among the top 10.
Make us preferred source on Google

Most Business-Friendly Countries in 2026: In a volatile and competitive global economy, countries are now working to attract foreign investment and encourage entrepreneurship by building business-friendly environments.

The United States (US) ranks first as the most business-friendly country in 2026, backed by its large market size, innovation ecosystem, and favourable business climate, according to StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index (IBEI).

Singapore ranks second on the index, recording the highest scores across eight parameters – more than any other country on the list.

LATEST | Global top 10 most valuable technology brands in 2026: Apple and Microsoft lead as the US dominates, where do Indian brands rank?

The United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Estonia are among the highest-ranked European economies in the top 10.

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia feature on the list, standing out for their taxation policies, along with Japan, which is known for its favourable credit conditions.

The StartupBlink IBEI 2026, published in January, evaluates the ease of establishing and operating a business across 125 countries using more than 30 indicators.

Innovators Business Environment Index 2026: Top 10 most business-friendly countries globally 

World's Top 10 Most Business-Friendly Countries
Innovators Business Environment Index 2026
#1
United States
100.000
/100
#2
Singapore
99.145
/100
#3
United Kingdom
93.900
/100
#4
Switzerland
86.901
/100
#5
United Arab Emirates
86.222
/100
#6
Canada
86.144
/100
#7
The Netherlands
85.715
/100
#8
Japan
83.644
/100
#9
Saudi Arabia
82.880
/100
#10
Estonia
78.997
/100
Source: StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index 2026
Indian Express InfoGenIE

India beats China: Where does it rank?

India's standing on StartupBlink IBEI 2026 India’s standing on StartupBlink IBEI 2026

India ranks 54th with a score of 55.035, ahead of China, which stands at 85th globally. Regionally, it is placed 10th in the Asia-Pacific and first in South Asia, according to the report.

TRENDING | India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra leads, Arunachal last; where does Delhi rank?

India’s business environment is marked by robust regional strengths, reliable access to capital within the Asia-Pacific region, a large market size, and a competitive cost structure.

Story continues below this ad

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 02: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments