Top 10 most attractive cities in world 2026: Osaka ranks 1, Delhi at #36

Osaka ranked No. 1 in the Global Attractiveness Index. Delhi claimed the 36th spot and ranked 25th in the overall index. (picture credit: wikimedia commons)

Most Attractive Cities in the World List: Yanolja Research recently released data on the most attractive cities worldwide in its Global Tourism Attractiveness Index. Developed by Yanolja Research, the index objectively measured the attractiveness of global tourism cities from the perspective of tourists, focusing on the actual demand side of tourism.

The index reflects tourists’ perceptions and evaluations of the appeal and popularity of tourist cities. The data were derived from sentiment analysis, associating positive and negative buzz volumes with specific keywords based on social media data collected across 14 languages. The data covers 191 cities worldwide, providing comprehensive tourist opinions and perspectives from across the globe.