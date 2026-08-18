Top 10 most attractive cities in world 2026: Osaka ranks 1, Delhi at #36

Most Attractive Cities in the World List: Yanolja Research recently released data on the most attractive cities worldwide in its Global Tourism Attractiveness Index. Developed by Yanolja Research, the index objectively measured the attractiveness of global tourism cities from the perspective of tourists, focusing on the actual demand side of tourism.
The index reflects tourists’ perceptions and evaluations of the appeal and popularity of tourist cities. The data were derived from sentiment analysis, associating positive and negative buzz volumes with specific keywords based on social media data collected across 14 languages. The data covers 191 cities worldwide, providing comprehensive tourist opinions and perspectives from across the globe.
In the attractiveness rankings, Osaka ranked first with a perfect score of 10. Under hospitality and experiential tourism content, it ranked 9.09 and 9.6, respectively. The report mentioned that Osaka maintains the highest level of positive visitor evaluations, making it one of the world’s leading, highly attractive cities.
The elements in which tourists can directly participate and take pleasure include food, shopping, accommodations, theme parks, and nightlife. In addition, Osaka’s friendly culture and energetic service have made it a city that delivers high levels of satisfaction.
Delhi ranked 36th in the global attractiveness index, while standing at 25th in the overall rankings. In the attractiveness rankings, Kyoto was placed at No. 2, followed by New York, Seoul, and Paris at No 3, 4, and 5, respectively. London, Rome, and Okinawa stood at No 6, 7, and 8, respectively. Bangkok stood at No. 9, while Dubai closed out the top 10 list.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Osaka
|2
|Kyoto
|3
|New York
|4
|Seoul
|5
|Paris
|6
|London
|7
|Rome
|8
|Okinawa
|9
|Bangkok
|10
|Dubai
Source: Yanolja Research/Global Attractive Index