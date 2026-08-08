Top 10 Middle East CEOs of 2026: Saudi Aramco’s CEO tops list; top female CEO is at 11th spot

Most Influential Middle East CEOs of 2026 Rankings: Forbes has recently released the list for the most influential West Asia CEOs of 2026, with Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser clinching the top spot.

Amin H. Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, assumed his current role in 2015. Aramco’s adjusted net income for the year 2025 was $104.7 billion. In Q1 2026, it reported adjusted net income of $33.6 billion and $709.9 billion in total assets. Sultan Al Jaber of ADNOC Group has been ranked at No. 2, followed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of Emirates Airline & Group.

This year’s trend, according to Forbes, showed West Asia expanding beyond traditional corporate leadership.