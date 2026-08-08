Top 10 Middle East CEOs of 2026: Saudi Aramco’s CEO tops list; top female CEO is at 11th spot

Most Influential Middle East CEOs of 2026 Rankings: Forbes has recently released the list for the most influential West Asia CEOs of 2026, with Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser clinching the top spot.
Amin H. Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, assumed his current role in 2015. Aramco’s adjusted net income for the year 2025 was $104.7 billion. In Q1 2026, it reported adjusted net income of $33.6 billion and $709.9 billion in total assets. Sultan Al Jaber of ADNOC Group has been ranked at No. 2, followed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of Emirates Airline & Group.
This year’s trend, according to Forbes, showed West Asia expanding beyond traditional corporate leadership.
The sixth annual list of the Top 100 CEOs in the region centres around CEOs who have outdone financial performance with a broader emphasis on economic development and sustainability. The top CEOs list highlights 102 business leaders across 100 entries, spanning 21 nationalities worldwide.
Citizens of the UAE make up the largest group with 31 executives, while Egyptian (15) and Saudi (13) leaders follow closely behind. In terms of location, these CEOs are based across eight regional markets, led by the UAE with 49 executives, Saudi Arabia with 18, and Qatar with 11.
Back in 2025, Aramco entered into an $11.1 billion, 20-year lease and leaseback agreement for the Jafurah Field Gas Plant via its Jafurah Midstream Gas Company, where it retains a 51 per cent controlling interest. The company also revealed plans to purchase a minority share in the AI firm HUMAIN and signed 51 MoUs and pacts with major American corporations, unlocking up to $120 billion in potential value. Nasser’s board seats include Saudi Aramco, BlackRock, and HUMAIN, among other organisations.
The list also saw no female executives securing a spot in the top 10. A key factor behind this gap is the sector concentration at the very top, which is heavily dominated by oil and gas, heavy infrastructure, and state investment holdings industries that have historically seen lower female representation at the CEO level compared to finance, healthcare, or technology.
Notably, FAB Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani came remarkably close, ranking at 11. Having transformed FAB into the UAE’s largest bank with over $400 billion in assets under management and pioneering AI governance tools, Al Rostamani remains one of the region’s most formidable business leaders.
It has been noted that companies from the region have increased investment in AI, advanced technology, digital infrastructure, and energy efficiency.
Saudi Aramco unveiled plans in 2025 to buy a minority share in AI firm HUMAIN, followed by IHC’s launch of Judan Financial this year, creating an AI-powered platform with almost $237 billion in assets under management.
Another important factor to outline corporate strategy is that of diversification. This has been seen where companies are expanding beyond their core markets through acquisitions and new ventures. Marking NMDC Group’s debut in Europe, NMDC Infra purchased a 51% stake in Spanish firm Lantania Aguas in January 2026. Shortly after in June 2026, Emirates NBD expanded its global footprint by taking a 60% majority position in RBL Bank of India through a primary capital infusion worth approximately $2.75 billion.
|Rank
|CEO
|Company
|1
|Amin H. Nasser
|Saudi Aramco
|2
|Sultan Al Jaber
|ADNOC Group
|3
|Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
|Emirates Airline & Group
|4
|Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah
|Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)
|5
|Syed Basar Shueb
|International Holding Company (IHC)
|6
|Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi
|QatarEnergy
|7
|Nasser Al Huqbani
|Health Holding Company (HHC)
|8
|Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa
|QNB Group
|9
|Waleed Abdullah Al-Mogbel
|alrajhi bank
|10
|Dr. Aflah Al Hadhrami
|Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)
|11*
|Hana Al Rostamani
|First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)