Top 10 largest public companies: JP MorganChase at No.1 for the 4th consecutive year, Amazon at #2

Top 10 largest public companies in the World: Every year, Forbes releases the report for public companies around the world that have done incredibly well in terms of expansion and profit.
This year the report for Global 2000 was released for the 24th consecutive year, listing the rankings of the largest public companies around the world. The survey is based on four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. Forbes also mentioned that despite trade disputes, geopolitical unrest, and persistent inflation, all four metrics hit record highs this year.
Combined, the businesses on the 2026 list generate $56 trillion in yearly revenue and $5.5 trillion in profits, while holding $272.2 trillion in assets and commanding a market value of $121.9 trillion.
The massive growth was driven by artificial intelligence, which almost doubled the value of major tech, chip, and software companies. At the same time, traditional banks and financial institutions remained the steady backbone of the global economy.
JPMorgan Chase was ranked No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year. Amazon climbed to No.2. Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Saudi Aramco was listed at No.5. ICBC, Bank of America and Microsoft were listed at positions 7, 8 and 9 respectively. China Construction Bank was placed at #9, while the Agricultural Bank of China closed the Top 10 list.
None of the big companies from India made it to Top 50 of the list. Reliance Industries was ranked at #55, followed closely by the State Bank of India at No. 62. HDFC Bank was the only private Indian bank that made it to the top 100 list.
|Rank
|Company
|Profit
|1
|JP MorganChase
|$58.63B
|2
|Amazon
|$90.8B
|3
|Berkshire Hathaway
|$72.47B
|4
|Alphabet
|$160.21B
|5
|Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)
|$99.3B
|6
|ICBC
|$51.27B
|7
|Bank of America
|$31.82B
|8
|Microsoft
|$125.22B
|9
|China Construction Bank
|$48.16B
|10
|Agricultural Bank of China
|$39.2B