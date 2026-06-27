Top 10 largest public companies: JP MorganChase at No.1 for the 4th consecutive year, Amazon at #2

Top 10 largest public companies in the World: Every year, Forbes releases the report for public companies around the world that have done incredibly well in terms of expansion and profit.

This year the report for Global 2000 was released for the 24th consecutive year, listing the rankings of the largest public companies around the world. The survey is based on four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. Forbes also mentioned that despite trade disputes, geopolitical unrest, and persistent inflation, all four metrics hit record highs this year.

Combined, the businesses on the 2026 list generate $56 trillion in yearly revenue and $5.5 trillion in profits, while holding $272.2 trillion in assets and commanding a market value of $121.9 trillion.