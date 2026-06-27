Top 10 largest public companies: JP MorganChase at No.1 for the 4th consecutive year, Amazon at #2

Top 10 largest public companies in the World: Forbes' latest Global 2000 ranking is out, spotlighting the world's biggest public companies based on sales, profits, assets, and market value. Here's a look at the Top 10 corporate giants leading the global economy.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 27, 2026 04:38 PM IST
companiesJP MorganChase at No.1 for the fourth consecutive year, Amazon at #2.
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 10 largest public companies in the World: Every year, Forbes releases the report for public companies around the world that have done incredibly well in terms of expansion and profit.

This year the report for Global 2000 was released for the 24th consecutive year, listing the rankings of the largest public companies around the world. The survey is based on four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. Forbes also mentioned that despite trade disputes, geopolitical unrest, and persistent inflation, all four metrics hit record highs this year.

Combined, the businesses on the 2026 list generate $56 trillion in yearly revenue and $5.5 trillion in profits, while holding $272.2 trillion in assets and commanding a market value of $121.9 trillion.

In Case You Missed It: Top 10 biggest companies in the world 2026: NVIDIA swoops #1 spot, Elon Musk’s Space X at #6

The massive growth was driven by artificial intelligence, which almost doubled the value of major tech, chip, and software companies. At the same time, traditional banks and financial institutions remained the steady backbone of the global economy.

JPMorgan Chase was ranked No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year. Amazon climbed to No.2. Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Saudi Aramco was listed at No.5. ICBC, Bank of America and Microsoft were listed at positions 7, 8 and 9 respectively. China Construction Bank was placed at #9, while the Agricultural Bank of China closed the Top 10 list.

India’s position

None of the big companies from India made it to Top 50 of the list. Reliance Industries was ranked at #55, followed closely by the State Bank of India at No. 62. HDFC Bank was the only private Indian bank that made it to the top 100 list.

Top 10 largest public companies around the world 2026:

Rank Company Profit
1 JP MorganChase $58.63B
2 Amazon $90.8B
3 Berkshire Hathaway $72.47B
4 Alphabet $160.21B
5 Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) $99.3B
6 ICBC $51.27B
7 Bank of America $31.82B
8 Microsoft $125.22B
9 China Construction Bank $48.16B
10 Agricultural Bank of China $39.2B

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments