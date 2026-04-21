Top 10 largest economies in the world in 2026: India slips out of top 5; check its global rank

Top 10 largest economies in the world in 2026: When you travel across countries, you begin to notice a subtle pattern: the strength of an economy often shapes what you experience on the ground. The quality of roads, public transport, food scenes, and even cultural access are influenced by how strong a country’s economy is.

That’s where gross domestic product (GDP) comes in—it’s one of the most common ways to understand how powerful an economy is. According to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2026), the list of the world’s biggest economies continues to reflect both long-established giants and emerging players. This year, the US remains at the top, while India has moved to the sixth position.

The total global GDP in 2026 is estimated to be around $123.6 trillion, with the US alone contributing more than a quarter of that. The 11 largest economies include all members of the G7, along with the four biggest BRICS nations. The US has held the top spot since the period between the two World Wars. While earlier predictions suggested China might overtake it in the 2020s, newer estimates indicate that the US will likely stay ahead well into the 2030s.

Data from Statista shows that the US economy stands at over $32.4 trillion, making it the largest in the world. China follows with roughly $20.8 trillion. Germany ranks third at about $5.4 trillion, with Japan close behind at $4.4 trillion. The United Kingdom completes the top five with nearly $4.3 trillion.

Where does India’s GDP rank?

India, meanwhile, is now sixth. Japan and the UK have edged past it in terms of nominal GDP measured in current US dollars. The IMF estimates India’s economy at $4.15 trillion in 2026, up from $3.92 trillion the previous year. In comparison, the UK is estimated at $4.27 trillion, while Japan stands slightly higher at $4.38 trillion.

There are two key reasons behind India’s drop in ranking. First is a revision in how GDP is calculated. With a new base year of 2022–23, the Government has updated its methodology and included newer data sources. These revised estimates, released at the end of February, provide a clearer picture but also suggest that earlier figures had overestimated GDP by about 3–4 per cent. For 2025–26, the economy was reassessed from Rs 357 trillion to Rs 345 trillion.

The second factor is currency movement. Since the IMF compares economies in US dollar terms, exchange rates play a major role. Over the past year, the Indian rupee has weakened by nearly 10 per cent against the dollar, initially due to US tariffs and later because of uncertainty around a trade agreement.

Looking ahead, the IMF expects India to regain momentum. It projects that India will surpass the UK and Japan by 2027 and eventually overtake Germany by 2031 to become the world’s third-largest economy.

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Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10 largest economies in the world: GDP