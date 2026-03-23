Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025: India’s position revealed vs. the US, Pakistan and China

Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025: Pakistan is the 5th largest arms importer worldwide. Image: Shutterstock

Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025 List: As global conflicts and geopolitical tensions rise, countries are strengthening their militaries, driving major changes in the global arms trade.

According to the March 2026 SIPRI Trends in International Arms Transfers report, global arms transfers increased by 9.2 per cent between 2021 and 2025, compared to the previous five-year period (2016–2020). This marks the largest increase since 2011–2015.

SIPRI: Trends in International Arms Transfer

Note: The bar graph shows the average annual volume of arms transfers for 5-year periods, and the line graph shows the annual totals. SIPRI: Trends in International Arms TransferNote: The bar graph shows the average annual volume of arms transfers for 5-year periods, and the line graph shows the annual totals.

Top 10 largest arms-exporting countries in 2021–25:

The United States remains the world’s largest arms supplier, maintaining its position from last year. Its share of global arms exports rose by 27 per cent, increasing from 36 per cent in 2016–2020 to 42 per cent in 2021–2025.

Alongside the US, France, Russia, Germany, and China are the top five arms suppliers. Together, these countries account for 70 per cent of global arms exports.