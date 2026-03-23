Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025: India’s position revealed vs. the US, Pakistan and China
Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025 list: Global arms transfers increased by 9.2% in 2021–2025 compared to 2016–2020, the largest rise since 2011–2015, according to SIPRI’s March 2026 report.
Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025 List: As global conflicts and geopolitical tensions rise, countries are strengthening their militaries, driving major changes in the global arms trade.
According to the March 2026 SIPRI Trends in International Arms Transfers report, global arms transfers increased by 9.2 per cent between 2021 and 2025, compared to the previous five-year period (2016–2020). This marks the largest increase since 2011–2015.
Top 10 largest arms-importing countries in 2021–25:
On the other hand, Ukraine is the world’s largest major arms recipient in 2021–25, with its share of total global arms imports increasing dramatically from just 0.1 per cent in 2016–20 to 9.7 per cent in 2021–25, a rise of 11,896 per cent over the decade.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More