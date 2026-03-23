Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025: India’s position revealed vs. the US, Pakistan and China

Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025 list: Global arms transfers increased by 9.2% in 2021–2025 compared to 2016–2020, the largest rise since 2011–2015, according to SIPRI’s March 2026 report.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiMar 23, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025: Pakistan is the 5th largest arms importer worldwide. Image: Shutterstock
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 10 largest arms exporters and importers in 2021–2025 List: As global conflicts and geopolitical tensions rise, countries are strengthening their militaries, driving major changes in the global arms trade.

According to the March 2026 SIPRI Trends in International Arms Transfers report, global arms transfers increased by 9.2 per cent between 2021 and 2025, compared to the previous five-year period (2016–2020). This marks the largest increase since 2011–2015.

LATEST | World Happiness Report 2026: Top 10 happiest and least happy countries; where India ranks?
Trends in international arms transfer SIPRI: Trends in International Arms Transfer
Note: The bar graph shows the average annual volume of arms transfers for 5-year periods, and the line graph shows the annual totals.

Top 10 largest arms-exporting countries in 2021–25:

The United States remains the world’s largest arms supplier, maintaining its position from last year. Its share of global arms exports rose by 27 per cent, increasing from 36 per cent in 2016–2020 to 42 per cent in 2021–2025.

Alongside the US, France, Russia, Germany, and China are the top five arms suppliers. Together, these countries account for 70 per cent of global arms exports.

However, among the top five arms suppliers, Russia was the only country to experience a significant decrease, with its share of global arms exports falling by 64 per cent.

Here are the 10 largest suppliers of major arms and their main recipients, 2021–25:

World's Top 10 Largest Arms Exporters
2021-2025 Global Arms Trade
#1
United States
+27% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Saudi Arabia (12%)
Ukraine (9.4%)
Japan (8.9%)
#2
France
+21% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
India (24%)
Egypt (11%)
Greece (10%)
#3
Russia
-64% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
India (48%)
China (13%)
Belarus (13%)
#4
Germany
+15% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Ukraine (24%)
Egypt (14%)
Israel (10%)
#5
China
+11% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Pakistan (61%)
Serbia (6.8%)
Thailand (4.7%)
#6
Italy
+157% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Qatar (26%)
Kuwait (17%)
Indonesia (12%)
#7
Israel
+56% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
India (29%)
Germany (21%)
USA (7.8%)
#8
United Kingdom
+13% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Qatar (31%)
USA (14%)
Ukraine (13%)
#9
South Korea
+24% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Poland (58%)
Philippines (18%)
UAE (9.5%)
#10
Spain
+6.7% from 2016-20
Top Recipients
Saudi Arabia (28%)
Türkiye (16%)
Belgium (12%)
Source: SIPRI Trends International Arms Transfers Report (March 2026) | Period: 2021-2025
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, March 2026.

Note: Percentages below 10 are rounded to 1 decimal place; percentages over 10 are rounded to whole numbers.

Story continues below this ad
In case you missed it | Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

Top 10 largest arms-importing countries in 2021–25:

On the other hand, Ukraine is the world’s largest major arms recipient in 2021–25, with its share of total global arms imports increasing dramatically from just 0.1 per cent in 2016–20 to 9.7 per cent in 2021–25, a rise of 11,896 per cent over the decade.

The top five recipients, Ukraine, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, received 35 per cent of total global arms imports in 2021–25.

Among them, India and Saudi Arabia saw a decline in the share of global arms imports.

Pakistan, on the contrary, rose from 10th to 5th, increasing its share by 66 per cent from 2016–20 to 2021–25.

Story continues below this ad

Here are the 10 largest recipients of major arms and their main suppliers, 2021–25

World's Top 10 Largest Arms Importers
2021-2025 Global Arms Trade
#1
Ukraine
+11,896% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (41%)
Germany (14%)
Poland (9.4%)
#2
India
-4.0% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
Russia (40%)
France (29%)
Israel (15%)
#3
Saudi Arabia
-31% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (77%)
Spain (9.5%)
France (4.6%)
#4
Qatar
+106% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (48%)
Italy (21%)
UK (17%)
#5
Pakistan
+66% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
China (80%)
Türkiye (7.0%)
Netherlands (4.6%)
#6
Japan
+76% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (95%)
UK (3.4%)
Norway (0.9%)
#7
Poland
+852% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
South Korea (47%)
USA (44%)
Italy (2.2%)
#8
United States
+48% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
UK (17%)
France (14%)
Italy (13%)
#9
Kuwait
+805% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (62%)
Italy (31%)
France (5.7%)
#10
Australia
-39% from 2016-20
Top Suppliers
USA (85%)
Spain (6.5%)
Germany (4.0%)
Source: SIPRI Trends International Arms Transfers Report (March 2026) | Period: 2021-2025
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, March 2026.

Note: Percentages below 10 are rounded to 1 decimal place; percentages over 10 are rounded to whole numbers.

India’s position explained:

Although India is not among the world’s largest arms exporters, it ranks second among major arms importers during 2021–2025.

India accounts for 8.2 per cent of global arms imports. However, its share declined by 4 per cent compared to the 2016–2020 period.

Story continues below this ad
Trending | Fiscal Health Index 2026: With Odisha leading, here are the top 10 best-performing states in India

SIPRI reported that this decline was partly due to India’s increasing self-reliance and domestic production of its own weapons.

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments