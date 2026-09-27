Top 10 investors in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Rekha Jhunjhunwala leads top 10 investors

Rekha Jhunjunwala ranked No.1 in the top 10 investors list released by Hurun India rich list created in collaboration with M3M. (photo credit: forbes)

Top 10 investors in M3M Hurun India rich list 2026: In a joint announcement, real estate firm M3M and Hurun India unveiled the 2026 Hurun India Rich List, honouring the country’s most impactful business titans and wealth creators.

Under the top 10 investors category, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leads the list with total wealth of Rs 75,800 crore—more than four times the wealth of the person placed at No. 2. She came into her substantial fortune and equities portfolio following the death of her husband, veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The legendary stock market investor, who died in August 2022 at age 62, was dubbed the “Big Bull”. He managed the asset firm Rare Enterprises and held major long-term stakes in key enterprises, most notably Tata Group’s Titan Company.