Top 10 investors in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Rekha Jhunjhunwala leads top 10 investors

Top 10 investors in M3M Hurun India rich list 2026: In a joint announcement, real estate firm M3M and Hurun India unveiled the 2026 Hurun India Rich List, honouring the country’s most impactful business titans and wealth creators.
Under the top 10 investors category, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leads the list with total wealth of Rs 75,800 crore—more than four times the wealth of the person placed at No. 2. She came into her substantial fortune and equities portfolio following the death of her husband, veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The legendary stock market investor, who died in August 2022 at age 62, was dubbed the “Big Bull”. He managed the asset firm Rare Enterprises and held major long-term stakes in key enterprises, most notably Tata Group’s Titan Company.
Ronnie Screwvala ranked No.2 on the list with a total wealth of Rs 12,900 crore. Akash Bhanshali stands at No. 3 with a total wealth of Rs 12,200 crore. Screwvala, a media entrepreneur, maintains substantial ownership across several key ventures, spanning edtech firm upGrad, film banner RSVP Movies, and sports enterprise U Sports, operator of the U Mumba kabaddi franchise.
A key strategist in Indian equities, Bhanshali serves as head of principal investments at asset management firm ENAM Holdings Pvt Ltd.
Mukul Agarwal, Nemish S Shah, and Ashish Kacholia were ranked No. 4, 5, and 6 with wealth of Rs 7,700 crore, Rs 4,200 crore, and Rs 3,400 crore, respectively. Sunil Singhania ranked No. 7 with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crore. Ashish Dhawan and Madhusudan Kela tied their positions on the list with Rs 3,000 crore each. Anil Kumar Goel closed the top 10 list.
Eight of these investors come from Mumbai, while Ashish Dhawan and Anil Kumar Goel are based in Delhi.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in INR, crore)
|City of Residence
|1.
|Rekha Rakesh Jhunjunwala and family
|75,800
|Mumbai
|2.
|Ronnie Screwvala
|12,900
|Mumbai
|3.
|Akash Bhanshali
|12,200
|Mumbai
|4.
|Mukul Agrawal
|7,700
|Mumbai
|5.
|Nemish S Shah
|4,200
|Mumbai
|6.
|Ashish Kacholia
|3,400
|Mumbai
|7.
|Sunil Singhania
|3,300
|Mumbai
|8.
|Ashish Dhawan
|3,000
|New Delhi
|8.
|Madhusudan Kela
|3,000
|Mumbai
|10.
|Anil Kumar Goel
|2,900
|New Delhi