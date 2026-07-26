Top 10 institutions for social sciences research: American universities dominate list, Chinese university at No. 5

Top 10 institutions for social sciences research: nature index released its list for the told 10 institutions for social sciences research. The platform monitors scientific contributions from academic institutions, countries, and territories around the world.

Human behaviour and society are constantly changing and as the world faces new economic shifts, cultural changes, and rapidly developing technology, even leading research institutions face new challenges. The bigger challenge still is to turn complex academic research into practical solutions for people. Evidence-backed studies are required to understand the rapidly changing world, especially answers that provide practical solutions.

In June, Nature Index began including social-sciences journals for the very first time. Covering the study of human behaviour and societal structures, this broad field spans diverse disciplines such as economics, law, anthropology, and education.