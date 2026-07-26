Top 10 institutions for social sciences research: American universities dominate list, Chinese university at No. 5

Top 10 institutions for social sciences research: nature index released its list for the told 10 institutions for social sciences research. The platform monitors scientific contributions from academic institutions, countries, and territories around the world.
Human behaviour and society are constantly changing and as the world faces new economic shifts, cultural changes, and rapidly developing technology, even leading research institutions face new challenges. The bigger challenge still is to turn complex academic research into practical solutions for people. Evidence-backed studies are required to understand the rapidly changing world, especially answers that provide practical solutions.
In June, Nature Index began including social-sciences journals for the very first time. Covering the study of human behaviour and societal structures, this broad field spans diverse disciplines such as economics, law, anthropology, and education.
By bringing these fields into its framework, the Index marks a significant shift in how global research influence is measured. Historically focused on hard sciences like chemistry, physics, and life sciences, the update recognises that solving world challenges, from climate policy to AI ethics requires research insight into human behaviour and institutions, elevating social science to equal footing on the global stage.
The ranking was dominated by American universities in the top 10 positions. Harvard took the No. 1 spot. Stanford University and National Bureau of Economic Research were ranked at No. 2 and No.3 respectively. University of California, Berkeley, Tsinghua University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology were ranked at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively. University of Chicago and Yale University were ranked at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively. Princeton University was ranked at No. 9 while Columbia University closed the list.
|Rank
|University
|Country
|1
|Harvard University
|United States
|2
|Stanford University
|United States
|3
|National Bureau of Economic Research
|United States
|4
|UC Berkeley
|United States
|5
|Tsinghua University
|China
|6
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|United States
|7
|University of Chicago
|United States
|8
|Yale University
|United States
|9
|Princeton University
|United States
|10
|Columbia University
|United States