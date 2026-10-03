Top 10 Innovation Clusters in Global Innovation Index 2026: Bengaluru, Delhi in the top 30

Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou topped the Global Innovation Index 2026 as the World's most innovative cluster. (photo credit: unsplash)

Top 10 Innovation Clusters in Global Innovation Index 2026: The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, which tracks and ranks science and technology hubs across the globe.

The index analysed patent filings, scientific publications, and venture capital deals. This helped identify areas with a significant population that includes inventors, scientific authors, and venture capitalists.

According to the report, the Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou cluster emerged as the world’s most innovative cluster overall (ranking 44th by innovation intensity per capita). Tokyo–Yokohama ranked second, followed by San Jose–San Francisco at No. 3, which topped the index for innovation intensity. Beijing, Seoul, and Shanghai–Suzhou rounded out the top six, while New York City (7), London (8), Boston–Cambridge (9), and Osaka–Kobe–Kyoto (10) closed out the top ten.