Top 10 India’s most women-friendly cities in 2026: Bengaluru retains top spot, Gurgaon makes biggest jump

Top 10 India's most women-friendly cities in 2026: Chennai takes second place with a CIS of 49.8, excelling in social inclusion, particularly in safety, public transport, and access to healthcare and education

Top 10 Most Women-Friendly Cities in India 2026: India’s urban landscape is gradually becoming more inclusive for women, and the Avtar Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) 2025 report highlights where that progress is most evident.

Topping the list is Bengaluru, which has retained the No 1 spot thanks to a strong combination of job opportunities, safety measures, and overall ease of living for women. Bengaluru scored a City Inclusion Score (CIS) of 53.2, reflecting its robust industrial ecosystem and career support systems. With initiatives ranging from better policing to improved public infrastructure, Bengaluru continues to set the benchmark for women-friendly urban living.

Chennai takes second place with a CIS of 49.8, excelling in social inclusion, particularly in safety, public transport, and access to healthcare and education. Pune (46.2), Hyderabad (46), and Mumbai (44.4) round out the top five, demonstrating consistent performance across both social and workplace factors. These cities have struck a balance between offering opportunities for women and creating supportive environments beyond the workplace.