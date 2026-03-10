Top 10 India’s fastest growing companies 2026: #1 company was founded in 2015, revenue over Rs 5,000 crore in 2024

Top 10 India’s fastest growing companies 2026: In recent years, India’s corporate sector has experienced significant growth. Several Indian businesses have continued to grow quickly despite the unpredictability of global markets. This is due to the country’s expanding consumer base, better infrastructure, and business-friendly governmental changes. A variety of businesses, including industrial and technological companies, are advancing the nation’s economy.

Despite market volatility, the impact of tariffs, and periods of foreign investment outflows, India’s economy has continued to grow at a steady pace. A 2026 Deloitte analysis notes that growth has been supported by policy measures and reforms that have strengthened domestic demand while helping keep inflation relatively stable.

Earlier in February, TIME magazine released a ranking of the Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies, where Indian businesses formed a significant share of the list. To understand which firms are expanding the fastest and contributing most strongly to India’s economic growth, TIME collaborated with Statista to create a ranking of the country’s fastest-growing companies. The list is based on the highest percentage growth in reported revenue between the fiscal year ending March 2022 and the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Topping the ranking is used-car marketplace Spinny, which has grown quickly since its founding in 2015. The company was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021 and continues to expand its presence in the used car market. Last year, Spinny raised $160 million and acquired car services startup GoMechanic, a move aimed at strengthening its position across the used vehicle ecosystem and broadening its reach in the automotive services space.

Xolopak, a 2014-founded sustainable packaging startup, is ranked second on the list. The company manufactures eco-friendly disposable products, such as ice cream sticks and paper-based containers, along with biodegradable wooden cutlery. Among its customers is Amul, the largest dairy manufacturer in India and a well-known brand for products such as ice cream, cheese, and yoghurt. Xolopak announced its growth plans in late 2024, filing for an IPO with the National Stock Exchange of India.

A company had to fulfil several operational and financial conditions to be eligible for the list. For the fiscal year that ran from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, businesses had to make at least $100,000 (Rs 1 crore). Additionally, they had to disclose at least $1.5 million (Rs 15 crore) in revenue for the fiscal year 2024, which ran from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Another key condition was that the company must be independent, meaning it could not operate as a subsidiary or branch of another organisation. Additionally, most of the revenue growth recorded between 2021 and 2024 needed to come from organic expansion, rather than acquisitions or external restructuring. Companies with three or fewer employees, or those that were not registered as legal entities, were also required to provide additional documentation to verify their revenue figures.

During the research phase that followed the application process, Statista analysed publicly available revenue data from more than 1,000 listed companies in India. Researchers also reviewed annual reports and other financial disclosures to confirm the figures. In the next stage, well-known companies that satisfied the eligibility criteria were added to the final ranking.

According to the report, Mumbai, considered India’s financial hub, is home to the majority of these rapidly expanding businesses. The top sector on the list in terms of industry presence was engineering and manufacturing, which was followed by software and IT.

See the full list of India’s Fastest-Growing Companies of 2026 below: