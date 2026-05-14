Top 10 Indian states in petrol consumption: UP beats Maharashtra for top spot; check Delhi’s rank

Indian States with Highest Petrol Consumption: Goa has a relatively small population, which keeps total fuel sales lower, but it is often seen as a state with high vehicle ownership on a per-person basis

Top 10 Indian states that consume the most petrol: India’s fuel consumption pattern shows clear differences among states in terms of vehicle ownership, transport activity, and economic movement, according to the latest state-wise petroleum sales figures released by the central Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The 2024-25 data revealed that Uttar Pradesh became the country’s largest petrol consumer, moving ahead of Maharashtra in overall motor spirit sales during the financial year.

Motor spirit, or petrol, is mainly used in two-wheelers, cars and other small passenger vehicles. The figures provide a glimpse into changing mobility trends, urban growth, and rising transport demand across the country. As per PPAC data, Uttar Pradesh recorded petrol consumption of nearly 4,832.8 thousand metric tonnes in 2024-25, the highest among all states and Union Territories.