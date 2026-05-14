Top 10 Indian states in petrol consumption: UP beats Maharashtra for top spot; check Delhi’s rank

Top 10 Indian states that consume the most petrol: India’s fuel consumption pattern shows clear differences among states in terms of vehicle ownership, transport activity, and economic movement, according to the latest state-wise petroleum sales figures released by the central Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
The 2024-25 data revealed that Uttar Pradesh became the country’s largest petrol consumer, moving ahead of Maharashtra in overall motor spirit sales during the financial year.
Motor spirit, or petrol, is mainly used in two-wheelers, cars and other small passenger vehicles. The figures provide a glimpse into changing mobility trends, urban growth, and rising transport demand across the country. As per PPAC data, Uttar Pradesh recorded petrol consumption of nearly 4,832.8 thousand metric tonnes in 2024-25, the highest among all states and Union Territories.
Maharashtra stood second with around 4,370.5 thousand metric tonnes of petrol consumption. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat were also among the top five states with the highest petrol sales. The rankings suggest that fuel demand is now expanding beyond the traditionally industrialised western region, with populous states witnessing rapid growth in vehicle ownership and road usage.
Population size continues to play a major role in fuel demand, but the data also points towards increasing urbanisation, better incomes, and higher vehicle penetration across many parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh’s leading position reflects several converging factors, including its large population, improving road network, rising two-wheeler ownership, and greater movement between cities.
Maharashtra still remains one of India’s biggest fuel-consuming states because of the large number of private vehicles in cities like Mumbai and Pune, along with strong business and commercial activity. Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also showed high petrol consumption levels, indicating strong urban transport demand and industrial growth.
The PPAC report also separately tracks high-speed diesel (HSD), which is mainly used in trucks, buses, farming equipment and industrial transportation. Diesel consumption is generally linked more closely to freight movement, logistics operations, and agricultural activity. Uttar Pradesh once again featured among the top diesel-consuming states, while Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat also reported high diesel sales figures. Unlike petrol, diesel demand is influenced more by commercial transportation and supply-chain operations.
Smaller states and Union Territories, including Goa, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland, reported much lower overall petrol sales compared to larger states. However, lower total consumption does not always mean fewer vehicles per person. Goa, for example, has a relatively small population, which keeps total fuel sales lower, but it is often seen as a state with high vehicle ownership on a per-person basis. The PPAC figures measure total fuel sales volume and not per capita fuel usage.
The data also highlights how sharply fuel demand has grown over the last 15 years. Since 2008-09, many states have recorded multiple-fold increases in petrol sales due to rising incomes and easier access to personal transportation. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana were among the states that witnessed especially strong growth during this period.
|Rank
|States
|Petrol Consumption (in thousand metric tonnes)
|1.
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,832.8 TMT
|2.
|Maharashtra
|4,370.5 TMT
|3.
|Tamil Nadu
|3,533.7 TMT
|4.
|Karnataka
|3,054.3 TMT
|5.
|Gujarat
|2,701.2 TMT
|6.
|Rajasthan
|2,606.3 TMT
|7.
|Delhi
|2,068.4 TMT
|8.
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,021.6 TMT
|9.
|Haryana
|1,964.5 TMT
|10.
|Kerala
|1,851.3 TMT
Source: PPAC’s state-wise POL consumption dataset for 2024-25