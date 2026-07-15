Top 10 India’s most valuable brands 2026: Tata leads for 10th year, Adani Group enters elite list

Top 10 India Most Valuable Brands 2026: India’s 100 most valuable brands are now collectively worth $252.8 billion in 2026, marking a 7 per cent increase over last year, according to the Brand Finance India 100 2026 report. The report highlights the resilience of India’s biggest brands, with nine of the top 10 registering growth in brand value despite a difficult global economic environment.

The Tata Group has retained its position as India’s most valuable brand for the 10th consecutive year. Its brand value rose 7 per cent to $33.6 billion, widening its lead over competitors. The report attributes this growth to the group’s investments in electronics, semiconductors, digital infrastructure and electric mobility, along with a recovery in its stock value.

Infosys remained India’s second most valuable brand for the fifth straight year, with its brand value holding steady at $16.4 billion. The company continued to benefit from strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and digital transformation services, supported by several large contract wins.

LIC, Reliance and HDFC in the top

The LIC Group increased its brand value by 12 per cent to $15.3 billion, helped by its extensive presence across the country, particularly in rural India, through one of the world’s largest agent networks. The report also noted that LIC is the only brand in the Brand Finance India 100 2026 rankings to feature in the top five for both brand value and brand strength.

The HDFC Group remained one of India’s leading private financial services brands despite its brand value slipping 2 per cent to $13.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Group recorded an 11 per cent increase in brand value to $10.8 billion. The report credited its growth to continued expansion across retail, telecommunications, digital services and energy, along with ongoing investments in consumer businesses, digital infrastructure, content and new energy projects.

Adani Group enters Top 10 for the first time

The SBI Group retained its position as a key player in India’s banking sector, with its brand value rising 2 per cent to $9.8 billion.

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HCLTech maintained its growth momentum with a brand value of $9 billion, supported by a diversified client base, continued digital transformation work and increasing demand for AI-driven services.

The Adani Group entered India’s top 10 most valuable brands for the first time, with its brand value jumping 31 per cent to $8.5 billion. The report linked this growth to the group’s continued expansion in integrated infrastructure, energy, ports and logistics, airports and renewable energy.

The Larsen & Toubro Group saw its brand value climb 12 per cent to $8.3 billion, backed by a strong order book and execution across infrastructure, engineering, defence, energy and technology projects.

Airtel also continued its upward trajectory, with its brand value increasing 6 per cent to $8.1 billion through investments in network expansion, digital services and customer experience.

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Taj Hotels remains India’s strongest brand

Among India’s strongest brands, Taj Hotels retained the top position for the fifth consecutive year, recording a Brand Strength Index of 93.5 out of 100.

It was followed by Zomato, whose brand value rose 37 per cent to $1.4 billion, and Amul, which grew 22 per cent to $5 billion.

TCS leads IT sector; Suzlon tops growth chart

In the IT services segment, TCS remained the most valuable IT services brand with a valuation of $21.2 billion. It also retained its position as the world’s second most valuable IT services brand for the fifth consecutive year.

The report identified Suzlon Energy as India’s fastest-growing brand in 2026. Other major gainers included Adani Power, whose brand value surged 152 per cent to $1.8 billion. Yes Bank recorded a 79 per cent increase to $458 million, while JSW Group grew 55 per cent to $2.3 billion. MRF saw its brand value rise 24 per cent to $863 million, and engineering company Zetwerk increased 19 per cent to $513 million.

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Top 10 India Most Valuable Brands 2026