Top 10 highest-revenue unlisted Indian companies in 2026: Reliance Retail leads; Tata Electronics logs 1,652% YoY growth

Hurun India Unlisted Gems List 2026: India’s unlisted corporate sector is highlighting notable scale and profitability, fuelling a strong pipeline of potential IPOs.

The JM Financial-Hurun Unlisted Gems 2026 list features companies with an annual revenue above Rs 1,000 crore.

These companies have collectively generated Rs 8.9 lakh crore in revenue in 2025, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Reliance Retail emerged as the largest unlisted company in India by revenue at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, reporting 5 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025.

Flipkart ranked second with a revenue of Rs 83,105 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year, while Malabar Gold and Diamonds placed third, reporting a 38 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 66,872 crore.