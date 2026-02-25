Top 10 highest-revenue unlisted Indian companies in 2026: Reliance Retail leads; Tata Electronics logs 1,652% YoY growth

Hurun India Unlisted Gems List 2026: Retail and consumer-focused businesses accounted for half of this year’s top 10 rankings on the JM Financial-Hurun Unlisted Gems 2026 list.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Hurun India Unlisted Gems List 2026 Top 10 highest-revenue unlistedHurun India Unlisted Gems List 2026 Top 10 highest-revenue unlisted. (Source: Canva)
Hurun India Unlisted Gems List 2026: India’s unlisted corporate sector is highlighting notable scale and profitability, fuelling a strong pipeline of potential IPOs.

The JM Financial-Hurun Unlisted Gems 2026 list features companies with an annual revenue above Rs 1,000 crore.

These companies have collectively generated Rs 8.9 lakh crore in revenue in 2025, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Reliance Retail emerged as the largest unlisted company in India by revenue at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, reporting 5 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025.

Flipkart ranked second with a revenue of Rs 83,105 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year, while Malabar Gold and Diamonds placed third, reporting a 38 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 66,872 crore.

Retail and consumer-focused businesses accounted for half of this year’s top 10 rankings.

Tata Electronics recorded the sharpest revenue growth, up 1,652 per cent to Rs 66,601 crore, driven by aggressive semiconductor expansion.

Adani Properties’ revenue rose 70 per cent to Rs 22,726 crore, indicating strong growth initiatives in capital-intensive businesses.

Mumbai and Bengaluru, India’s key business centres, are home to nearly all of these companies.

Additionally, tier-two and tier-three cities contribute close to a quarter, like Malabar Gold and Diamonds from Kozhikode, DeHaat from Patna, and so on.

The report further highlights how private capital has enabled Indian businesses to scale up significantly before entering public markets.

Top 10 Highest-Revenue Unlisted Indian Companies in 2026:

India's Top 10 Highest-Revenue Unlisted Companies
JM Financial-Hurun Unlisted Gems 2026
#1
Reliance Retail
₹2.71 Lakh Cr
+5%
Industry
Retail
Headquarters
Mumbai
#2
Flipkart
₹83,105 Cr
+17%
Industry
Retail
Headquarters
Bengaluru
#3
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
₹66,872 Cr
+38%
Industry
Consumer Goods
Headquarters
Kozhikode
#4
Tata Electronics
₹66,601 Cr
+1,652%
Industry
Semiconductors
Headquarters
Mumbai
#5
Tata Digital
₹32,188 Cr
+5%
Industry
Retail
Headquarters
Mumbai
#6
Adani Properties
₹22,726 Cr
+70%
Industry
Real Estate
Headquarters
Ahmedabad
#7
OfBusiness
₹22,499 Cr
+15%
Industry
Services
Headquarters
Gurugram
#8
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
₹15,247 Cr
+47%
Industry
Automobile & Auto Components
Headquarters
Mumbai
#9
SBI General Insurance
₹14,140 Cr
+11%
Industry
Financial Services
Headquarters
Mumbai
#10
Haldiram Snacks Food
₹14,000 Cr*
N/A
Industry
Consumer Goods
Headquarters
Noida
Source: Hurun Research Institute; JM Financial Hurun India Unlisted Gems 2026 | *Based on 2024 filings
