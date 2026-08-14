Top 10 Highest Paying Cities in 2026: Zurich tops global ranking while US cities dominate

Global Salary Rankings in 2026: Deutsche Bank released data for average monthly salaries after income tax across 69 major cities in 2026.

To improve consistency, the report converted all figures into US dollars to standardise goods and services across geographies. The report was based on crowdsourced data and acknowledged Numbeo for its wealth of data.

First published in 2012, the study has observed big swings in inflation, growth, prices, and exchange rates. One of the main enduring trends observed was that the US has become considerably more expensive, while Japan has transitioned from expensive to quite cheap.

Describing the financial standings, the report noted that high income levels do not inherently correspond to increased purchasing power. While these metrics account for net take-home earnings, they do not factor in the cost of living, and many cities offering the highest salaries simultaneously rank among the world’s costliest.