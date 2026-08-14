Top 10 Highest Paying Cities in 2026: Zurich tops global ranking while US cities dominate

Global Salary Rankings in 2026: Deutsche Bank released data for average monthly salaries after income tax across 69 major cities in 2026.
To improve consistency, the report converted all figures into US dollars to standardise goods and services across geographies. The report was based on crowdsourced data and acknowledged Numbeo for its wealth of data.
First published in 2012, the study has observed big swings in inflation, growth, prices, and exchange rates. One of the main enduring trends observed was that the US has become considerably more expensive, while Japan has transitioned from expensive to quite cheap.
Describing the financial standings, the report noted that high income levels do not inherently correspond to increased purchasing power. While these metrics account for net take-home earnings, they do not factor in the cost of living, and many cities offering the highest salaries simultaneously rank among the world’s costliest.
Looking at the top 10 highest-paying cities globally, Europe claims five spots, led by Zurich and Geneva, though wages differ significantly across the region. At the same time, American cities continue to hold the strongest presence on the list.
Considering Asia, although Tokyo stands as one of the world’s primary economic hubs, it ranks only 39th out of 69 surveyed cities, with an average earnings figure of $2,394 per month. On a broader scale, income levels across Asian metropolitan areas display significant disparities. Singapore leads the region with a net monthly salary of $3,975, compared to $3,015 in Seoul, $1,708 in Shanghai, and $1,561 in Beijing. On the lower end of the spectrum, net earnings drop below $1,000 per month in major centres including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangkok, Manila, and Jakarta.
In the global top 10 list, San Francisco claimed the second spot, just behind Zurich. Geneva, Boston, and New York ranked at No. 3, 4, and 5, respectively. Luxembourg, Chicago, and Copenhagen ranked at No. 6, 7, and 8, respectively. Amsterdam ranked ninth, while Los Angeles closed out the top 10 list.
|Rank
|City
|Monthly Avg. Salary Net of Taxes
|1
|Zurich
|$8,363
|2
|San Francisco
|$7,601
|3
|Geneva
|$7,444
|4
|Boston
|$6,258
|5
|New York
|$5,434
|6
|Luxembourg
|$5,196
|7
|Chicago
|$4,984
|8
|Copenhagen
|$4,703
|9
|Amsterdam
|$4,554
|10
|Los Angeles
|$4,480
Source: Deutche Bank/Numbeo (crowdsourced data)