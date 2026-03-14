Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world: 22-year-old actress debuts, earns more than Leonardo DiCaprio

Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world 2026: Concerns are growing in Hollywood about whether traditional movie stardom still guarantees box office success. With consolidation in the industry, the rise of AI and falling theatrical ticket sales, studios are increasingly questioning the value of paying massive salaries to A-list stars. In fact, musicians, athletes, digital creators and podcasters are now often earning more than film and TV actors.

The trend became clearer in 2025 as fewer star-led films were released. The combined income of the 20 highest-paid actors dropped to $590 million, down from $730 million the year before. This year’s top earner, Adam Sandler, made $48 million, far less than last year’s No. 1 income of $88 million.

Still, studios continue to hand out eight-figure deals to actors they believe can bring visibility to big projects.

Here’s a simplified look at the Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors of 2025:

Adam Sandler – $48 million ($60 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

At 59, Sandler remains Hollywood’s biggest earner thanks to his lucrative long-term deal with Netflix, which guarantees him high annual pay regardless of a film’s performance. In 2025, he produced and starred in Happy Gilmore 2 and also earned a second paycheck for acting in Jay Kelly, which brought him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor and several critics’ awards.

Tom Cruise – $46 million ($54 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The 63-year-old action icon returned as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. He accepted a lower upfront salary in exchange for a rare first-dollar gross deal, benefiting from the film’s nearly $600 million box office. Cruise is now aiming for critical recognition with Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming Digger, his first project under a development pact with Warner Bros.

Mark Wahlberg – $44 million ($58 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Wahlberg has become a favourite for streaming platforms. In 2025, he led Apple TV+’s The Family Plan 2 and Prime Video’s Play Dirty, reportedly earning $25 million for the latter after Robert Downey Jr. exited. He also appeared in Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk and worked on multiple producing ventures.

Story continues below this ad

Scarlett Johansson – $43 million ($50 million gross)

Universal paid Johansson about million upfront plus a share of profits for Jurassic World: Rebirth Universal paid Johansson about million upfront plus a share of profits for Jurassic World: Rebirth

To relaunch its major franchise, Universal paid Johansson about $20 million upfront plus a share of profits for Jurassic World: Rebirth, one of the year’s biggest hits. She also made her directorial debut with Eleanor The Great and reunited with Wes Anderson for The Phoenician Scheme.

Brad Pitt – $41 million ($54 million gross)

Pitt secured a traditional gross participation deal for F1, rare for streaming projects, allowing him to share in the theatrical earnings Pitt secured a traditional gross participation deal for F1, rare for streaming projects, allowing him to share in the theatrical earnings

Apple invested heavily in F1, bringing together producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski and Pitt as the star. The film crossed $600 million worldwide and even received a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Pitt secured a traditional gross participation deal—rare for streaming projects—allowing him to share in the theatrical earnings.

Denzel Washington – $38 million ($42 million gross)

Washington’s fifth collaboration with Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest, proved his most profitable yet. The two-time Oscar winner reportedly received a $35 million fee plus buyout, considered a benchmark deal in today’s market. His extensive film library of more than 50 movies continues to generate steady income annually.

Jack Black – $28 million ($33 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

After hits from the Kung Fu Panda series, Super Mario Bros. and the near-billion-dollar A Minecraft Movie in 2024, Black remains a dominant figure in family entertainment. In 2025, he co-starred with Paul Rudd in a reboot of Anaconda, which performed moderately well for Sony.

Jason Momoa – $28 million ($33 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Story continues below this ad

Moving from Aquaman in the old DC setup to playing Lobo in James Gunn’s new DC universe, Momoa also scored big with A Minecraft Movie, which already has a sequel planned. He spent much of the year promoting the film and his Apple TV+ series Chief of War, while also touring with his rock band Öof Tatatá.

Daniel Craig – $27 million ($32 million gross)

Daniel Craig played Benoit Blanc in 2025 in the latest Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Story Daniel Craig played Benoit Blanc in 2025 in the latest Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Story

Following the success of Knives Out, director Rian Johnson signed a two-film deal with Netflix, ensuring Craig a guaranteed pay. The latest Benoit Blanc mystery had a limited theatrical run before streaming release, with no additional backend earnings expected. Craig is next set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia adaptation.

Millie Bobby Brown – $26 million ($35 million gross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

At just 22 years old, Brown is the youngest actor ever to enter Forbes’ highest-paid list. As the breakout star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, she earned premium fees for its fifth and final season, along with side deals for other projects such as the critically panned The Electric State. The series remains the streamer’s most valuable original franchise, spawning retail experiences, a stage play and potential spin-offs.