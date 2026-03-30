Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026): A 1997 classic still dominates at No 4; ‘Jurassic World’ drops out

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026 Edition): Movies have long been one of the most popular forms of entertainment, storytelling, and cultural expression.
Each year, thousands are released, but only a select few achieve major box office success and earn a place among the highest-grossing films. The global box office rankings saw some shifts early this year.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More