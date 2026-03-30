Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026): A 1997 classic still dominates at No 4; ‘Jurassic World’ drops out

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026 Edition): Marvel Studios also leads the top 10, with Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time 2026 EditionTop 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time 2026 Edition: Avatar is the highest-grossing movies of all time.
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Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026 Edition): Movies have long been one of the most popular forms of entertainment, storytelling, and cultural expression.

Each year, thousands are released, but only a select few achieve major box office success and earn a place among the highest-grossing films. The global box office rankings saw some shifts early this year.

However, Avatar (2009), directed by James Cameron, remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with over $2.92 billion in earnings as of March 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s IMDbPro data.

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Avatar held the spot for nearly a decade before briefly losing it to Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, it reclaimed its position in 2021 following a re-release in China.

Cameron also holds the record for the most entries among the highest-grossing films, having directed three of the top titles: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic, which continues to rank fourth.

Marvel Studios also leads the top 10, with Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ne Zha 2, a follow-up to a 2019 Chinese animated feature, is the sole non-American entry in the top ten.

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Among newer entrants, Ne Zha 2 stands out as the only non-American film in the top 10.

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Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 has climbed to ninth place, pushing Jurassic World out of the top 10.

The latter, which has earned $1.67 billion to date, now ranks 11th after slipping from No 10 last year.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time | 2026 Edition:

Here is the latest list of the world’s highest-grossing films of all time with updated lifetime earnings:

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Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time
2026 Edition (Lifetime Gross as of March 2026)
#1
Avatar
James Cameron
$2.92B
Lifetime Gross
2009
#2
Avengers: Endgame
Anthony & Joe Russo
$2.80B
Lifetime Gross
2019
#3
Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron
$2.33B
Lifetime Gross
2022
#4
Titanic
James Cameron
$2.26B
Lifetime Gross
1997
#5
Ne Zha 2
Jiaozi
$2.26B
Lifetime Gross
2025
#6
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
J.J. Abrams
$2.07B
Lifetime Gross
2015
#7
Avengers: Infinity War
Anthony & Joe Russo
$2.05B
Lifetime Gross
2018
#8
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Jon Watts
$1.92B
Lifetime Gross
2021
#9
Zootopia 2
Jared Bush & Byron Howard
$1.87B
Lifetime Gross
2025
#10
Inside Out 2
Kelsey Mann
$1.70B
Lifetime Gross
2024
Source: Box Office Mojo (IMDbPro) | Data as of March 29, 2026 | James Cameron: 3 films | Marvel Studios: 3 films
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Box Office Mojo | Data as of: March 29, 2026

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Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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