Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026): A 1997 classic still dominates at No 4; ‘Jurassic World’ drops out

Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time 2026 Edition: Avatar is the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time (2026 Edition): Movies have long been one of the most popular forms of entertainment, storytelling, and cultural expression.

Each year, thousands are released, but only a select few achieve major box office success and earn a place among the highest-grossing films. The global box office rankings saw some shifts early this year.

However, Avatar (2009), directed by James Cameron, remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with over $2.92 billion in earnings as of March 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s IMDbPro data.

Avatar held the spot for nearly a decade before briefly losing it to Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, it reclaimed its position in 2021 following a re-release in China.