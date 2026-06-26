Top 10 Highest Earning Creators of 2026: MrBeast at #1, Indian-origin Dhar Mann ranks at No. 2

Forbes released the list for top creators of 2026, MrBeast topped the list followed by Dhar Mann at #2.

Highest Earning Creators of 2026: Gone are the days when content creation was a slow business. It is ‘show business’ now. Forbes has recently released a report of the highest-earning creators of 2026.

It further recorded that for the first time in the five-year history of the survey, the Top Creators List, the combined earnings of the 50 most influential creators surpassed the $1 billion milestone, reaching an estimated $1.02 billion. This marks a 20 per cent increase from last year’s $853 million and an impressive 80 per cent rise compared to the $570 million earned by the inaugural list in 2022.

Social media creators have, in fact, now beaten Hollywood at box office. Two currently trending movies, Obsession and Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons and Curry Barker respectively, were low-budget films but brought back a whopping box office of $290 million and $260 million respectively.