Top 10 Highest Earning Creators of 2026: MrBeast at #1, Indian-origin Dhar Mann ranks at No. 2

Highest Earning Creators of 2026: Gone are the days when content creation was a slow business. It is ‘show business’ now. Forbes has recently released a report of the highest-earning creators of 2026.
It further recorded that for the first time in the five-year history of the survey, the Top Creators List, the combined earnings of the 50 most influential creators surpassed the $1 billion milestone, reaching an estimated $1.02 billion. This marks a 20 per cent increase from last year’s $853 million and an impressive 80 per cent rise compared to the $570 million earned by the inaugural list in 2022.
Social media creators have, in fact, now beaten Hollywood at box office. Two currently trending movies, Obsession and Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons and Curry Barker respectively, were low-budget films but brought back a whopping box office of $290 million and $260 million respectively.
More creators on the Top 10 list have brought in something big for TV production and cultivated new methods for new platforms. Combining the aspect of traditional studios with social media, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder of DreamWorks and former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, said that, “It’s a 21st-century studio.” He emphasised that, “He’s (Dhar Mann) taken every old-school aspect of great storytelling and reconceived it for a new audience on a new platform.”
MrBeast swooped the No 1 spot on the list with massive earnings of $300 million. Creator of Horatio Alger tales, Indian-origin Dhar Mann, was placed at No. 2 with earnings of $65 million. Steven Bartlett, Markiplier and Rhett & Link were positioned at third, fourth and fifth spots with earnings of $52 million, $38 million, and $37 million, respectively.
Charli D’Amelio took the No. 6 spot with total earnings of $18 million. Druski, I Show Speed and Mark Rober were placed at the 7th, 8th and 9th spots with earnings of $20 million, $30 million and $30 million, respectively. Former journalist Codie Sanchez closed the top 10 list with earnings of $31 million.
With the mass success of these social media creators, take a look at the list of the Top 10 highest-earning creators of 2026, as listed by Forbes:
|Rank
|Name
|Earnings
|1
|MrBeast
|$300M
|2
|Dhar Mann
|$65M
|3
|Steven Bartlett
|$52M
|4
|Markiplier
|$38M
|5
|Rhett & Link
|$37M
|6
|Charli D’Amelio
|$18M
|7
|Druski
|$20M
|8
|I Show Speed
|$30M
|9
|Mark Rober
|$30M
|10
|Codie Sanchez
|$31M