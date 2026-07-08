Top 10 happiest cities in the world 2026: English city tops rankings, Jaipur shines at No. 6

Top 10 happiest cities in the world 2026: TimeOut recently shared its list of the happiest cities in the world for 2026. Many different things were looked at for this big survey, including each city’s culture, its parks and green spaces, its friendly neighbourhoods, and its fun streets.
In total, more than 24,000 people from around the world took part in this huge annual survey. Along with grading things like the local food, art, and nightlife, the residents in these cities were asked to rate how strong the sense of community is, how easy it is to find love, and whether living in that city actually makes them feel happy.
To rank the world’s happiest cities, TimeOut asked locals to respond to statements like: ‘My city makes me happy’, ‘I feel happier in my city than in other places I’ve lived or visited’, ‘The people in my city seem positive’, ‘I find joy in the everyday experiences my city offers’ and ‘The sense of happiness in my city has grown a lot recently.’
The data was later crunched to find out the percentage of the highest positive responses. The highest ranked city for each country was included in the final 20.
One Indian city actually made it to the top 10 list. Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan actually made it to the top 10. It was positioned at No. 6.
Bath, the English city famous for it Roman-built baths was positioned at the first place. Over 93% of the respondents of the survey agreed that the city makes them happy. 83% of locals in Bath said that finding community was easy in the city.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|1
|Bath
|England
|2
|Panama City
|Panama
|3
|Guadalajara
|Mexico
|4
|Medellin
|Colombia
|5
|Krakow
|Poland
|6
|Jaipur
|India
|7
|Chicago
|United States
|8
|Cape Town
|South Africa
|9
|Shanghai
|China
|10
|Gothenburg
|Sweden