Top 10 happiest cities in the world 2026: English city tops rankings, Jaipur shines at No. 6

Top 10 happiest cities in the world 2026: TimeOut recently shared its list of the happiest cities in the world for 2026. Many different things were looked at for this big survey, including each city’s culture, its parks and green spaces, its friendly neighbourhoods, and its fun streets.

In total, more than 24,000 people from around the world took part in this huge annual survey. Along with grading things like the local food, art, and nightlife, the residents in these cities were asked to rate how strong the sense of community is, how easy it is to find love, and whether living in that city actually makes them feel happy.