Top 10 countries on Global Soft Power Index 2026: US leads the chart as China narrows the gap; where does India rank?

Global Soft Power Index 2026: Top 10 countries leading and where does India rank, in comparison to the US and China? (Image: iStock, edited on Canva)

Global Soft Power Index 2026 Top 10 Countries: Ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have led to declining public trust and increased scrutiny of countries’ behaviour, resulting in weaker national brand perceptions and lower scores in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026 — ranking 193 UN member states across 55 metrics — published last Tuesday.

The United States retained the top position with a score of 74.9 out of 100, despite being the only country to witness the sharpest decline, by 4.6 points, compared to last year, the report highlights.

China ranks second, being the only country in the index to record an increase in its soft power score this year — up 0.7 points to 73.5 —narrowing the gap with the United States to less than 1.5 points and ranking higher on 19 out of the 35 nation brand attributes.