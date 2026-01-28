Top 10 countries on Global Soft Power Index 2026: US leads the chart as China narrows the gap; where does India rank?

Global Soft Power Index 2026: Top 10 Countries The UK ranked fourth with a score of 69.2 — its lowest position since the index’s inception — marking one of the most significant declines, after the United States.

google-preferred-btn
Global Soft Power Index 2026Global Soft Power Index 2026: Top 10 countries leading and where does India rank, in comparison to the US and China? (Image: iStock, edited on Canva)

Global Soft Power Index 2026 Top 10 Countries: Ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have led to declining public trust and increased scrutiny of countries’ behaviour, resulting in weaker national brand perceptions and lower scores in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026 — ranking 193 UN member states across 55 metrics — published last Tuesday.

The United States retained the top position with a score of 74.9 out of 100, despite being the only country to witness the sharpest decline, by 4.6 points, compared to last year, the report highlights.

Latest | Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

China ranks second, being the only country in the index to record an increase in its soft power score this year — up 0.7 points to 73.5 —narrowing the gap with the United States to less than 1.5 points and ranking higher on 19 out of the 35 nation brand attributes.

The UK ranked fourth with a score of 69.2 — its lowest position since the index’s inception — marking one of the most significant declines, after the United States.

Western countries such as France, Canada, Sweden, and Australia are exhibiting similar declining trends.

Switzerland, which moved up one position to rank seventh, stands out as a notable exception, although it has experienced a decline at a considerably slower pace.

In case you missed it | Top 10 most and least powerful passports in 2026: Where does Indian passport rank on Henley Passport Index?

Switzerland became the most resilient country overall, driven by a strong reputation, high levels of trust, effective governance, and economic stability — ranking 1st across these categories.

Story continues below this ad

The UAE rounds out the top 10 with a score of 59.4 — a modest decline of 1.0 points, compared to an average drop of 2.5 points among major Western countries on the list.

Global Soft Power Index: Top 10 Countries in 2026

Global Soft Power Index 2026: Top 10 Countries
Brand Finance Report • 193 UN Member States Ranked
#1
United States
North America
Soft Power Score
74.9
Sharpest decline: -4.6 points
Rank unchanged
#2
China
East Asia
Soft Power Score
73.5
Only increase: +0.7 points
Gap with US: <1.5 points
#3
Japan
East Asia
Soft Power Score
70.6
Change: -0.9 points
↑ Up 1 position
#4
United Kingdom
Western Europe
Soft Power Score
69.2
Decline: -3.2 points
↓ Down 1 position (lowest ever)
#5
Germany
Central Europe
Soft Power Score
67.7
Decline: -2.4 points
Rank unchanged
#6
France
Western Europe
Soft Power Score
65.8
Decline: -2.7 points
Rank unchanged
#7
Switzerland
Central Europe
Soft Power Score
63.2
Change: -1.7 points
↑ Up 1 position (Most resilient)
#8
Canada
North America
Soft Power Score
63.2
Decline: -2.0 points
↓ Down 1 position
#9
Italy
Southern Europe
Soft Power Score
61.6
Change: -0.8 points
Rank unchanged
#10
United Arab Emirates
Middle East
Soft Power Score
59.4
Change: -1.0 points
Rank unchanged
Source: Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026 • Scores out of 100 • 55 metrics across 193 UN states
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Brand Finance: Global Soft Power Index 2026

Note: The report defines soft power as “a nation’s ability to shape preferences and behaviours in the international arena through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion.”

Where does India rank on the Global Soft Power Index 2026?

India ranks 32nd with a score of 48.0, slipping two positions and declining 1.8 points from last year.

Story continues below this ad
India's ranking across different indicators on Global Soft Power Index 2026 (Brand Finance) India’s ranking across different indicators on the Global Soft Power Index 2026 (Image: Brand Finance)
Also Read | Top 10 most traffic-congested Indian cities in 2025: Bengaluru tops the chart; Pune moves ahead of Mumbai at No. 2

While familiarity (13th), influence (17th), and culture and heritage (19th) remain strengths, weaker scores in reputation (73rd) and governance (100th), along with a steep decline in net positive impact (123rd), weigh down India’s overall nation brand perception, according to the report.

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India-EU FTA 2026, India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, India-EU Trade Deal, India-EU Summit New Delhi, India-EU Strategic Partnership, US tariffs on India 2025 impact, Trump trade policies impact, India-EU relations geopolitics, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) India, EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) India, India automobile export tariffs, India spirits and wine trade, India textile exports to EU, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), non-tariff barriers India-EU, economic security, strategic autonomy, India-EU Rapid Response Forum, diversifying Indian exports to Europe, Express Explained,
How shifting trade winds nudged India-EU talks across finish line
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
nudify apps
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement