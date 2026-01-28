Top 10 countries on Global Soft Power Index 2026: US leads the chart as China narrows the gap; where does India rank?

Global Soft Power Index 2026 Top 10 Countries: Ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have led to declining public trust and increased scrutiny of countries’ behaviour, resulting in weaker national brand perceptions and lower scores in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026 — ranking 193 UN member states across 55 metrics — published last Tuesday.
The United States retained the top position with a score of 74.9 out of 100, despite being the only country to witness the sharpest decline, by 4.6 points, compared to last year, the report highlights.
China ranks second, being the only country in the index to record an increase in its soft power score this year — up 0.7 points to 73.5 —narrowing the gap with the United States to less than 1.5 points and ranking higher on 19 out of the 35 nation brand attributes.
The UK ranked fourth with a score of 69.2 — its lowest position since the index’s inception — marking one of the most significant declines, after the United States.
Western countries such as France, Canada, Sweden, and Australia are exhibiting similar declining trends.
Switzerland, which moved up one position to rank seventh, stands out as a notable exception, although it has experienced a decline at a considerably slower pace.
Switzerland became the most resilient country overall, driven by a strong reputation, high levels of trust, effective governance, and economic stability — ranking 1st across these categories.
The UAE rounds out the top 10 with a score of 59.4 — a modest decline of 1.0 points, compared to an average drop of 2.5 points among major Western countries on the list.
Source: Brand Finance: Global Soft Power Index 2026
Note: The report defines soft power as “a nation’s ability to shape preferences and behaviours in the international arena through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion.”
India ranks 32nd with a score of 48.0, slipping two positions and declining 1.8 points from last year.
While familiarity (13th), influence (17th), and culture and heritage (19th) remain strengths, weaker scores in reputation (73rd) and governance (100th), along with a steep decline in net positive impact (123rd), weigh down India’s overall nation brand perception, according to the report.
Amid the extreme temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, a massive avalanche swept through the Sarbal area in Sonamarg Tuesday night. A video that has since gone viral captured the moment the snow rushed towards houses and other structures in the region.