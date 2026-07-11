Top 10 food regions in the world: Italy & Greece lead global food regions list, here’s where Indian regions ranked

Top 10 food regions in the world 2026: Food is a major part of our lives, doing much more than just giving us energy and nutrients. It connects us deeply to our culture and gives us a powerful sense of belonging.
When we talk about a “food region,” we mean a specific geographic place with its own unique cooking styles, local ingredients, and traditional recipes. A region’s food culture is never random; it is carefully shaped over hundreds of years by local weather, historic trade routes, regular farming staples, and the shared cultural identity of the people living there.
To celebrate these unique culinary destinations, TasteAtlas released a definitive list of the best food regions in the world. The massive survey was based on 590,228 valid ratings for 18,912 different dishes and ingredients in their global database. The regions at the very top of the list earned the highest average scores from everyday food lovers and critics worldwide.
These scores show how much people truly appreciate the overall quality, variety, and consistency of each region’s food. The list highlights the exact places that have kept their traditional cooking styles alive. Whether it is a special regional spice mix or a traditional local cheese, these top-tier food regions prove that where food comes from is what makes it truly special for food lovers everywhere.
India first appears on the global list at the 40th spot, represented by Southern India. Further down the rankings, West Bengal secured the 73rd position, while Kerala placed 97th among the world’s best food regions.
|Rank
|Region
|1
|Campania, Italy
|2
|Emilia-Romagna, Italy
|3
|Crete, Greece
|4
|Sicily, Italy
|5
|Macedonia, Greece
|6
|Cyclades, Greece
|7
|Tuscany, Italy
|8
|Peloponnese, Greece
|9
|Alentejo, Portugal
|10
|North Aegan, Greece