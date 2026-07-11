Top 10 food regions in the world: Italy & Greece lead global food regions list, here’s where Indian regions ranked

Top 10 food regions in the world 2026: Check out the world’s top 10 food regions for 2026 from the latest TasteAtlas list. See how popular Mediterranean spots, Asian street food hubs, and Indian regions scored with food lovers worldwide.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 03:47 PM IST
foodWhile Italy and Greece dominated the top 10 rankings, South Indian food secured a place in top 50. (Credit: unsplash)
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Top 10 food regions in the world 2026: Food is a major part of our lives, doing much more than just giving us energy and nutrients. It connects us deeply to our culture and gives us a powerful sense of belonging.

When we talk about a “food region,” we mean a specific geographic place with its own unique cooking styles, local ingredients, and traditional recipes. A region’s food culture is never random; it is carefully shaped over hundreds of years by local weather, historic trade routes, regular farming staples, and the shared cultural identity of the people living there.

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To celebrate these unique culinary destinations, TasteAtlas released a definitive list of the best food regions in the world. The massive survey was based on 590,228 valid ratings for 18,912 different dishes and ingredients in their global database. The regions at the very top of the list earned the highest average scores from everyday food lovers and critics worldwide.

These scores show how much people truly appreciate the overall quality, variety, and consistency of each region’s food. The list highlights the exact places that have kept their traditional cooking styles alive. Whether it is a special regional spice mix or a traditional local cheese, these top-tier food regions prove that where food comes from is what makes it truly special for food lovers everywhere.

Also Read | Top 10 best cuisines in the world: Italian cuisine tops list, Indian cuisine at #13

India’s Position

India first appears on the global list at the 40th spot, represented by Southern India. Further down the rankings, West Bengal secured the 73rd position, while Kerala placed 97th among the world’s best food regions.

Top 10 food regions in the world 2026:

Rank Region
1 Campania, Italy
2 Emilia-Romagna, Italy
3 Crete, Greece
4 Sicily, Italy
5 Macedonia, Greece
6 Cyclades, Greece
7 Tuscany, Italy
8 Peloponnese, Greece
9 Alentejo, Portugal
10 North Aegan, Greece

 

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