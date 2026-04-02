Top 10 fastest-growing economies in the world in 2026: India grows at a rate of 6.2%; check its rank

Top 10 fastest-growing economies in the world in 2026: In 2026, the expansion of the world economy is opening up new possibilities, particularly in emerging markets. Smaller nations and those with substantial natural resources are expanding at the highest rates this year. Although their economies rely heavily on resources like minerals and oil, they are also progressing due to stable governments, international investment, and economic reforms.

In simple words, economic growth means how much a country produces goods and services. This is measured using Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When GDP increases, it usually means people are living better, and the economy is doing well. The fastest-growing economies are ranked based on how quickly their GDP is rising.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the list of the top 10 fastest-growing economies is based only on GDP growth rates. Their latest data shows that many African countries are expected to grow quickly. This is mainly because of oil production, rebuilding after conflicts, and new infrastructure projects.

At the same time, India and Bangladesh are also growing strongly. This is because people are spending more within the country, and governments are continuing with economic reforms.

Most of the countries in the top 10 are still poor when you look at income per person. That’s because countries with less development can grow faster as they are starting from a lower base.

IMF’s real time Annual percent change IMF’s real time Annual percent change

With a massive expected growth rate of 23 per cent in 2026, Guyana stands at the top of the list. This is mostly because of the extraction of offshore oil, as well as the expansion of construction and agriculture. Additionally, the government is working to lessen its reliance on a single industry and increase international investment, particularly from China.

The economy of South Sudan is predicted to grow at the second-fastest rate. Its expansion follows a rebound in the oil industry, which had a precipitous 24.5 per cent decline in 2024 as a result of pipeline damage sustained during hostilities. The nation’s recovery is also being aided by infrastructure initiatives.

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Guinea is another fast-growing country. Its economy is being driven by exports of diamonds, gold, bauxite, and iron ore. A major project, the Simandou mine, is expected to make Guinea one of the top iron ore producers in the world.

India’s economic growth in 2026

India, meanwhile, continues to be the fastest-growing major economy. It is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2026 and is ranked 14th overall. The country is also likely to become the world’s third-largest economy in the next 2.5 to 3 years, according to former NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing economies in the world in 2026