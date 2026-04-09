Top 10 export countries in the world: India’s trade values at $445,278 million; check out its rank

Top 10 export countries in the world list for 2025-26: Global trade saw a solid jump in 2025, with the total value of goods and services traded across countries rising by 7 per cent to reach US$ 34.65 trillion. This was a noticeable improvement compared to the 4 per cent growth recorded the previous year. Trade in goods grew by 6 per cent, while services moved faster at 8per cent, showing the growing importance of sectors like technology, finance, and tourism. In fact, services made up 27.6 per cent of global trade, their highest share since 2005.
When looking only at physical goods, global trade volumes also picked up pace. Merchandise trade volume grew by 4.6 per cent in 2025, up from 2.7 per cent in 2024. Strong demand for AI-related products was a major reason. Prices of traded goods also went up by around 2 per cent, which helped push the overall value of global trade even higher.
According to the World Trade Organization’s latest World Trade Prospects and Statistics report, Asia continued to lead trade growth. The region’s exports rose by 9.5 per cent, while imports increased by 6 per cent. The Middle East and Africa, though smaller players, also saw strong growth. Exports from these regions rose by 12.9 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively, while imports grew by 10.4 per cent and 8.7 per cent. On the other hand, North America, South and Central America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States saw slower export growth of about 3per cent. Europe stood out for a different reason; it was the only region where export volumes actually dropped, falling by 0.5 per cent.
In terms of value, global merchandise exports reached US$ 26.3 trillion in 2025, marking a 7 per cent increase. Asia’s trade surplus jumped sharply by 31 per cent, while North America’s trade deficit widened slightly by 2per cent. Trade from least developed countries also continued to rise, with exports growing by 11per cent to reach US$ 309 billion, after an 8 per cent increase in 2024.
The top 10 exporting countries together made up 49.6per cent of total global exports in 2025, just a slight dip from 49.8 per cent in the previous year. China remained the largest exporter with a 14.4 per cent share, followed by the United States at 8.3 per cent and Germany at 6.7 per cent. Together, these three countries accounted for nearly 29 per cent of global exports. On the import side, the United States led with a 13.2per cent share, followed by China at 9.7 per cent and Germany at 5.8 per cent. If trade within the European Union is not counted, the EU as a whole ranked second in exports with a 13.8 per cent share.
India is one of the highest exporters of textiles, generic medicines and more, yet it ranks 19th on the global list of top exporters. The value of its exports is $445,278 million and its share in world exports stands at 1.70per cent.
|Rank
|Countries
|Value (US$ million)
|1.
|China
|3,771,842
|2.
|United States
|2,185,220
|3.
|Germany
|1,764,188
|4.
|Netherlands
|989,237
|5.
|Hong Kong
|753,582
|6.
|Japan
|738,337
|7.
|Italy
|726,499
|8.
|Korea, Republic of
|709,330
|9.
|United Arab Emirates
|706,671
|10.
|France
|683,095
Source: World Trade Prospects and Statistics report