Top 10 export countries in the world: India’s trade values at $445,278 million; check out its rank

Top 10 export countries in the world list for 2025-26: Global trade saw a solid jump in 2025, with the total value of goods and services traded across countries rising by 7 per cent to reach US$ 34.65 trillion. This was a noticeable improvement compared to the 4 per cent growth recorded the previous year. Trade in goods grew by 6 per cent, while services moved faster at 8per cent, showing the growing importance of sectors like technology, finance, and tourism. In fact, services made up 27.6 per cent of global trade, their highest share since 2005.

When looking only at physical goods, global trade volumes also picked up pace. Merchandise trade volume grew by 4.6 per cent in 2025, up from 2.7 per cent in 2024. Strong demand for AI-related products was a major reason. Prices of traded goods also went up by around 2 per cent, which helped push the overall value of global trade even higher.