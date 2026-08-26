Top 10 educated states in India 2026: Chandigarh at the top, Kerala at No. 2

Top 10 Educated States in India 2026: Chandigarh and Kerala have retained the top two positions in the School Education Development Index (SEDI) 2025-26, with Chandigarh recording the highest overall score among states and Union Territories.

Puducherry ranked third, followed by Goa in fourth and Delhi in fifth. Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. Lakshadweep ranked ninth and Haryana rounded out the top 10.

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The SEDI framework assesses school education across five domains — access, participation, retention, quality and infrastructure — covering factors such as school availability, enrolment and equity, student retention, learning outcomes, and school facilities.