Top 10 Districts With Most Unincorporated Establishments in 2026: North Goa on top, Telangana and Uttarakhand districts in top 10

NSO Unincorporated Sector Report 2026: The National Statistics Office (NSO) of the Union Government recently released a report, Unincorporated Sector at the District Level: Insights from ASUSE 2025, highlighting the top 10 districts in the country having the highest number of unincorporated establishments.
This is the first time the NSO has disseminated district-level estimates from a nationwide enterprise survey. In the report, the central agency noted that the top 50 districts account for nearly one-third of the total establishments, workforce, and Gross Value Added in the sector. It was also stated that women constitute one-third of the total workforce in the unincorporated sector across 237 districts in India.
The report presented an elaborate study of the unincorporated sector at the district level using a balanced set of indicators. These indicators included estimates of establishments and workers, ownership and employment structure, women’s participation, registration status, emoluments per hired worker, and GVA per establishment and FGVA per worker for market establishments.
The report also specified that since Lakshadweep and Chandigarh comprise of one district, both were not included in this particular finding. Under the rural sector, all districts were combined into a single tier for the rural sector, from which the samples were selected. A similar approach was adopted for the urban sector. Consequently, district level estimates for Delhi could not be generated and were not presented in the report.
The report listed North Goa as the number 1 district on the list, followed by Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and South Andaman at No. 2, 3, and 4 positions, respectively. Leh, West Tripura, and Aizwal ranked No. 5, 6, and 7, respectively. Sikkim’s Gangtok and Telangana’s Rangareddy were placed at No. 8 and No. 9, with Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand closing out the top 10 list.
|Rank
|District
|State
|Percentage Contribution within State/UT
|1
|North Goa
|Goa
|77.66
|2
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|76.64
|3
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|65.48
|4
|South Andaman
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|61.04
|5
|Leh
|Ladakh
|59.00
|6
|West Tripura
|Tripura
|32.66
|7
|Aizwal
|Mizoram
|31.49
|8
|Gangtok
|Sikkim
|27.97
|9
|Rangareddy
|Telangana
|23.53
|10
|Udham Singh Nagar
|Uttarakhand
|23.03