Top 10 Districts With Most Unincorporated Establishments in 2026: North Goa on top, Telangana and Uttarakhand districts in top 10

NSO Unincorporated Sector Report 2026: The National Statistics Office (NSO) of the Union Government recently released a report, Unincorporated Sector at the District Level: Insights from ASUSE 2025, highlighting the top 10 districts in the country having the highest number of unincorporated establishments.

This is the first time the NSO has disseminated district-level estimates from a nationwide enterprise survey. In the report, the central agency noted that the top 50 districts account for nearly one-third of the total establishments, workforce, and Gross Value Added in the sector. It was also stated that women constitute one-third of the total workforce in the unincorporated sector across 237 districts in India.