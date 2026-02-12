Top 10 digital-ready economies in 2025-26: US leads the Network Readiness Index; where does India rank?

Network Readiness Index 2025, Top 10 Economies: European countries such as Finland and Denmark came in the top 10 rankings, highlighting their continued dominance in global network readiness.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 10:24 AM IST
Top 10 digital-ready economies leading Network Readiness Index 2025
Top 10 digital-ready economies leading Network Readiness Index 2025: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven rapid advancement and transformation are reshaping global economic competitiveness today, going beyond technological breakthroughs and focusing on governments to design policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding transparency and public trust.

The latest Network Readiness Index 2025 report, released by the Portulans Institute last Wednesday, February 4, under the theme “AI Governance in a Global Context: Policy and Regulatory Approaches”, evaluated 127 countries across four pillars: technology, people, governance, and impact, to measure their network readiness for this transformation.

The United States retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year, leading globally in terms of access to and use of digital technologies.

Finland has now taken second place, surpassing Singapore, which has fallen to third place this year.

Denmark rose six places, from tenth to fourth rank this year, while South Korea slipped from fifth to tenth position.

European countries dominate the top 10 rankings, highlighting their continued dominance in global network readiness.

China has notably dropped seven positions in the rankings, now ranking at 24th place in 2025.

Despite this decline, it remains the sole middle-income country within the top 25 of the NRI.

On the contrary, six economies—the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, the Seychelles, Sierra Leone, and Yemen—dropped out this year due to limitations in data coverage.

Top 10 digital-ready countries leading the Network Readiness Index 2025:

Top 10 Digital-Ready Economies 2025
Network Readiness Index Rankings
1
United States
79.13
Tech
82.47
People
76.16
Gov
86.48
Impact
71.42
2
Finland
75.82
Tech
66.28
People
62.94
Gov
88.91
Impact
85.17
3
Singapore
75.46
Tech
70.42
People
68.10
Gov
84.41
Impact
78.91
4
Denmark
75.14
Tech
67.47
People
58.75
Gov
92.02
Impact
82.30
5
Sweden
75.09
Tech
69.04
People
62.36
Gov
86.68
Impact
82.26
6
Netherlands
75.08
Tech
72.01
People
58.71
Gov
89.56
Impact
80.05
7
Germany
74.12
Tech
70.27
People
63.05
Gov
86.84
Impact
76.33
8
United Kingdom
73.85
Tech
67.74
People
67.97
Gov
84.62
Impact
75.07
9
Switzerland
73.63
Tech
73.60
People
59.49
Gov
83.76
Impact
77.66
10
South Korea
72.38
Tech
66.07
People
72.55
Gov
82.05
Impact
68.84
Source: Network Readiness Index 2025 by Portulans Institute
Where does India rank on the Network Readiness Index 2025?

India's ranking in Network Readiness Index 2025 India’s ranking in the Network Readiness Index 2025

According to the index, India has moved up four rankings to 45th place globally, with a score of 54.43 out of 100.

Following Vietnam, India, in second place, is among the top three countries in lower-middle-income economies.

