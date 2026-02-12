Top 10 digital-ready economies in 2025-26: US leads the Network Readiness Index; where does India rank?

Top 10 digital-ready economies leading Network Readiness Index 2025: Where does India rank in comparison to the US and China? (Freepik Image)

Top 10 digital-ready economies leading Network Readiness Index 2025: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven rapid advancement and transformation are reshaping global economic competitiveness today, going beyond technological breakthroughs and focusing on governments to design policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding transparency and public trust.

The latest Network Readiness Index 2025 report, released by the Portulans Institute last Wednesday, February 4, under the theme “AI Governance in a Global Context: Policy and Regulatory Approaches”, evaluated 127 countries across four pillars: technology, people, governance, and impact, to measure their network readiness for this transformation.

The United States retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year, leading globally in terms of access to and use of digital technologies.