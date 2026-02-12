Top 10 digital-ready economies in 2025-26: US leads the Network Readiness Index; where does India rank?

Top 10 digital-ready economies leading Network Readiness Index 2025: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven rapid advancement and transformation are reshaping global economic competitiveness today, going beyond technological breakthroughs and focusing on governments to design policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding transparency and public trust.
The latest Network Readiness Index 2025 report, released by the Portulans Institute last Wednesday, February 4, under the theme “AI Governance in a Global Context: Policy and Regulatory Approaches”, evaluated 127 countries across four pillars: technology, people, governance, and impact, to measure their network readiness for this transformation.
The United States retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year, leading globally in terms of access to and use of digital technologies.
Finland has now taken second place, surpassing Singapore, which has fallen to third place this year.
Denmark rose six places, from tenth to fourth rank this year, while South Korea slipped from fifth to tenth position.
European countries dominate the top 10 rankings, highlighting their continued dominance in global network readiness.
China has notably dropped seven positions in the rankings, now ranking at 24th place in 2025.
Despite this decline, it remains the sole middle-income country within the top 25 of the NRI.
On the contrary, six economies—the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, the Seychelles, Sierra Leone, and Yemen—dropped out this year due to limitations in data coverage.
According to the index, India has moved up four rankings to 45th place globally, with a score of 54.43 out of 100.
Following Vietnam, India, in second place, is among the top three countries in lower-middle-income economies.
Delhi High Court has granted bail to actor Rajpal Yadav in a loan default case. The actor, who surrendered due to inability to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore, received support from industry members like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He had borrowed the amount for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata, which flopped at the box office. Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan have also shown their support.