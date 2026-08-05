Top 10 countries with the most UNESCO world heritage sites: Iran enters list, India ranks 6th

Countries with most UNESCO World Heritage Sites List: Every summer, typically around June or July, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee gathers for its annual meeting. During these sessions, members review proposed candidates, check on the preservation of existing sites, and decide on additions or changes to the World Heritage List.
Iran‘s historic Alamut Castle and six other medieval fortresses in Qazvin Province have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, becoming the country’s 30th cultural site to receive the recognition. The inscription was approved on July 26 during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.
This decision was adopted unanimously during UNESCO’s 48th session in Busan, South Korea, which was also attended by Iran’s Cultural Heritage Minister, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri.
“From the late 11th century CE, Alamūt served as the political, military, and intellectual centre of the Nezāri Ismaʿilis, an influential Islamic movement whose reach extended across Iran and the wider Islamic world. This fortified network functioned both as a refuge and as a scholarly and cultural hub, sustaining the Nezāri community until the fall of Alamūt in 1256 and continuing to shape regional religious and intellectual history long thereafter. Together, the fortifications illustrate the strategic organisation, resilience, and cultural significance of the Nezāri Ismaʿili state,” according to the UNESCO site.
According to UNESCO data, Iran’s 30 registered World Heritage sites have placed the country among the top 10 nations with the most World Heritage properties.
The inscription of Alamut Fortress is expected to enhance international recognition of Iran’s cultural heritage, encourage conservation efforts, and support the sustainable development of cultural tourism while preserving the country’s most important historic landmarks for future generations.
As of now, Italy ranks No. 1 with 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. China, Germany, and France rank No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Spain and India rank No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Russia rank No. 7, 8, and 9, respectively. Iran closes out the list, with 30 sites in its basket.
Iran’s Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage, Ali Darabi, congratulated the nation after Alamut Castle and its fortifications were officially added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.
|Rank
|Country
|1
|Italy
|2
|China
|3
|Germany
|4
|France
|5
|Spain
|6
|India
|7
|Mexico
|8
|United Kingdom
|9
|Russia
|10
|Iran