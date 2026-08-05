Top 10 countries with the most UNESCO world heritage sites: Iran enters list, India ranks 6th

Countries with most UNESCO World Heritage Sites List: Every summer, typically around June or July, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee gathers for its annual meeting. During these sessions, members review proposed candidates, check on the preservation of existing sites, and decide on additions or changes to the World Heritage List.

Iran‘s historic Alamut Castle and six other medieval fortresses in Qazvin Province have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, becoming the country’s 30th cultural site to receive the recognition. The inscription was approved on July 26 during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.