Where Indians live abroad in 2025-26: Top 10 countries with the largest diaspora led by US

Top 10 countries with the largest Indian overseas population in 2025-26: Throughout history, people have migrated in search of opportunity, safety, and improved living standards.

Today, migration has reached unprecedented levels, with a record number of individuals residing outside their countries of birth, and India is no exception.

India, currently the world’s most populous country with an estimated population of 1.4286 billion (142.86 crore) according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) 2023, also ranks first globally in emigration.

It has the largest overseas diaspora, with approximately 35.4 million Indians living abroad.

According to figures presented in Parliament by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, the global Indian diaspora previously comprised around 15.9 million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 19.5 million Persons of Indian origin (PIOs).