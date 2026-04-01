Top 10 countries with the highest water quality: See where India ranks

Top 10 countries with the highest water quality: One of the best measures of a nation’s infrastructure, public health, and environmental management is the availability of clean drinking water. Access to clean water is a product of robust systems, stringent regulations, and long-term planning in many developed regions of the world.

A combination of cutting-edge technology and careful resource management is necessary for nations to maintain consistently high water quality rankings. These countries make sure that water is safe at every stage—from source to tap—by employing cutting-edge purification methods and safeguarding natural water sources. One can learn valuable lessons about upholding high standards over time by examining how they accomplish this.