Top 10 countries with the highest IQ in 2026: South Korea pips China; Australia, Vietnam rise in rankings

Top 10 countries with the highest IQ in the world 2026: Global IQ rankings always grab attention because they try to compare how people in different countries perform on cognitive tests. The 2026 data shows a few small changes this year. Some countries have improved, while others have slipped a bit. At the top, not much has changed—South Korea, China, and Japan are still leading the list. Meanwhile, countries like Vietnam and Australia are starting to move up.
The numbers come from people who chose to take part in standardised IQ tests. Experts say these rankings don’t tell the full story, since factors like education, culture, and living conditions can affect the results.
The latest figures from the International IQ Test and Global Statistics 2026 offer a fresh look at how countries compare, based on thousands of test-takers from around the world.
East Asian countries continue to dominate the rankings. South Korea is number one in 2026 with an average IQ of 106.97, slightly higher than last year. Its strong focus on education, especially in subjects like science and maths, plays a big role in this.
China is second with an average IQ of 106.48, even though its score has dipped a little from 2025. Since China has the largest number of participants, its result reflects a very wide population. Its push towards STEM education continues to keep it near the top.
Japan takes the third spot with an average IQ of 106.30. Even with a small drop, it remains one of the top-performing countries. Discipline, structured learning, and high literacy levels are often seen as key reasons behind this.
One of the biggest changes this year is Australia moving up to fifth place. It has seen one of the greatest improvements among the top countries, helped by good access to education and strong universities.
Vietnam has also made a big jump, recording the highest increase and entering the top 10. This reflects how education and digital learning are improving across parts of Southeast Asia.
Singapore, which is known for its strong education system, has dropped slightly but is still comfortably in the top 10.
|Rank
|Country
|Average IQ
|Participants
|Previous Year (Participants)
|Change
|1
|South Korea
|106.97
|26,996
|106.43 (23,727)
|+0.54
|2
|China
|106.48
|229,918
|107.19 (206,994)
|−0.71
|3
|Japan
|106.30
|55,994
|106.40 (145,459)
|−0.10
|4
|Iran (Islamic Republic of)
|104.80
|10,538
|106.30 (3,850)
|−1.50
|5
|Australia
|104.45
|4,245
|102.57 (9,626)
|+1.88
|6
|Russian Federation
|103.78
|29,170
|103.16 (19,289)
|+0.62
|7
|Singapore
|103.56
|6,880
|105.14 (5,159)
|−1.58
|8
|Mongolia
|102.61
|2,437
|102.86 (2,671)
|−0.25
|9
|New Zealand
|102.35
|1,184
|102.08 (2,410)
|+0.27
|10
|Vietnam
|102.26
|14,915
|100.12 (47,671)
|+2.14
Source: International IQ Test and Global Statistics 2026