Top 10 countries with the highest IQ in 2026: South Korea pips China; Australia, Vietnam rise in rankings

Top 10 countries with the highest IQ in the world 2026: China is second with an average IQ of 106.48, even though its score has dipped a little from 2025 (AI Generated Image)

Top 10 countries with the highest IQ in the world 2026: Global IQ rankings always grab attention because they try to compare how people in different countries perform on cognitive tests. The 2026 data shows a few small changes this year. Some countries have improved, while others have slipped a bit. At the top, not much has changed—South Korea, China, and Japan are still leading the list. Meanwhile, countries like Vietnam and Australia are starting to move up.

The numbers come from people who chose to take part in standardised IQ tests. Experts say these rankings don’t tell the full story, since factors like education, culture, and living conditions can affect the results.